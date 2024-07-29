From battlers to League Cup champions: Strathdale savours sweet success

At the start of the CV League One men season, winning a trophy in 2024 was the last thing on the minds of those in charge of Strathdale Soccer Club.
The Blues were low on player numbers and coach Kane Goldsworthy admits he feared the Blues' season would be dominated by soccer's dreaded "r" word - relegation.
Fast forward four months and the Blues are League Cup champions after they defeated old foe Eaglehawk 3-1 in Sunday's final at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
While the League Cup is not the championship or a grand final triumph, the trophy meant plenty to the Blues' hierarchy, players and supporters.
"We had a meeting at the start of the year, not a crisis meeting, but a call to everyone that we were struggling and that we needed more numbers,'' coach Kane Goldsworthy said.
"We thought we were in trouble and we, genuinely, thought we'd be fighting for relegation this year.
"We made a pretty good start to the championship season and then to get to the Cup final was a massive achievement.
"To top that by winning the Cup final against a side like Eaglehawk was unbelievable. From where we've come from at the start of this year... that's why we had some good celebrations as a club with our past and present players and supporters. It was a really good moment."
The Blues had the League Cup final in control after a blistering first 30 minutes.
After losing to Eaglehawk in their two championship matches this year, the Blues played the Hawks off the park and blew the game open by scoring three goals.
Classy midfielder Keian Tramm got the ball rolling with a fine finish, before Goldsworthy flicked home a cross from youngster Ethan Basilewsky.
Tramm made it 3-0 when his corner kick curled into the back corner over a shell shocked Borough defence.
"We knew we would get some chances, but we had to make sure we took them,'' Goldsworthy said.
"In that 30 minute patch we dominated play and, unlike the week before against Epsom, this time we took our chances."
Eaglehawk surged late in the first-half and could have pinched one goal back, but a fine save from Blues' keeper Ben Kennard deflected the ball on to the crossbar and the score remained 3-0 at the break.
Kennard had no answer early in the second-half when Kane Ralston fired home from the left-hand side of the box.
The goal gave the Hawks a much-needed spark and they controlled possession for the majority of the second-half.
Regular centre-back Brent Hamblin was thrown forward and the Hawks created a couple of great chances, but both were cleared off the line by a resolute Strathdale defence.
"Eaglehawk pushed and pushed and pushed and, to be honest, it looked like they were going to get more goals,'' Goldsworthy said.
"Credit to our backline and midfield for the way they worked hard to clear the ball and win all the headers.
"Before the game we spoke about having the dogfight mentality that we had at the start of the season because it had dropped off in the last few weeks.
"It was going to be a dogfight if we wanted to win the game and the boys really dug in to get us over the line and to get that trophy."
Eaglehawk FC's only chance to win a trophy in its 50th season in the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League rests with the upcoming finals series.
"It was frustrating to concede three goals in such a short space of time,'' Borough coach Keegan Smyth said.
"We knew their main threat was set pieces and we were disappointed we didn't handle them better.
"They worked harder than us and deserved their win. In the second half we had quite a lot of good chances that on another day probably go in."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.