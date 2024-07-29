Police renew search for missing man, Esteban, last seen three years ago

More than three years after he went missing while on a family holiday in Daylesford, police have renewed their search for missing man, Esteban.
The Patterson Lakes man was initially reported missing after last being seen around 3.30am on Sunday, April 11 in 2021.
Daylesford police, alongside SES and search and rescue teams, are searching in the vicinity of Victoria Park, to the south of the city.
Esteban has been described as standing about 182cm tall with a medium build and having a slight limp when he walks.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black 2XU puffer jacket, distinctive rings on his fingers and was carrying a green satchel and tan-coloured water bottle.
Police have released images of Esteban in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone who sees Esteban or with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.