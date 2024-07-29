Spring Gully triumphs in drama-filled women's League Cup final

Spring Gully women earned their first trophy in the best part of a decade after they edged out Shepparton in a dramatic League Cup final at Tom Flood Sport Centre.
Scores were locked at 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes and 2-2 after extra-time before the Reds held their nerve in a penalty shootout.
"We've come close (to winning a trophy) a few times, but we just haven't had enough to get over the line,'' a relieved Gully coach Simon Smith said.
"The pleasing thing was that we didn't play that well, but we still won. That's credit to Shepparton United, who played well and they're a decent side.
"They made it difficult for us, which we expected, but we got across the line and the trophy is in the cabinet."
Shepparton United had one hand on the trophy and Spring Gully was seconds away from defeat in the Cup final.
United held a 2-1 advantage in the dying moments of extra time against a Spring Gully side that had struggled to create a decent scoring opportunity in added time.
One play turned the contest on its head.
Ally Van Dalen, who had played the entirety of the match in the Reds' midfield, was moved up front by coach Simon Smith in a last roll of the dice.
Van Dalen broke clear down the right hand-side, beat a defender and crossed the ball into the box where Reds' striker Letesha Bawden was in the right spot to tap home the equaliser.
The Reds jumped for joy, while United players slumped to the turf in disbelief.
Seconds later the final whistle sounded and a penalty shootout would decide the trophy.
From the moment Shepparton United hit the post with its first spot kick the Reds looked in control of the shootout.
Gully did receive a slice of luck when Paige Conder missed her penalty. The official ruled that the United keeper had stepped off her line prior to the kick and Conder was allowed to take her penalty again.
This time around the left-footer didn't miss.
United blasted a penalty over the bar and when Emily Russell calmly slotted her penalty into the back of the net the Reds were Cup champions 4-3 on penalties.
Smith said he was confident his side would prevail once the game was to be decided by a shootout.
"Leading into the final we knew who our penalty takers would be,'' Smith said.
"From the practice we do on penalties I was confident we'd get the job done."
Smith said his players had dug deep in the face of adversity to win the final and avoid their first loss of 2024.
"Losing who I regard as the best midfielder in the league in Abbey Reid was big for us,'' Smith said.
"We had injuries as well, but I suppose they would have had injuries as well.
"It's probably the toughest game we've had in a long time. It was a wake-cup call for us."
The Reds and United look likely to meet again in the upcoming League One finals series.
If their contests in the finals series are half as entertaining as the Cup final, then Bendigo soccer fans are in for a treat.
