Aboriginal voice to guide board on central Victorian water management

Coliban Water has appointed it first Aboriginal delegate to deliver culturally sensitive and sustainable water practices back onto Country.
Dja Dja Wurrung/Yorta Yorta man Trent Nelson has taken up the role of an Independent Aboriginal Delegate to the board of directors at Coliban Water.
"I believe Aboriginal people and communities should have a say in all matters that affect them," Mr Nelson said.
"This position provides a great opportunity for an Aboriginal voice at Coliban Water."
Coliban Water is one of several Victorian water corporations to appoint an Independent Aboriginal Delegate.
The program supports the state government's Water for Victoria policy, designed to increase the participation of Traditional Owners in water management decision-making.
Coliban Water chairman Bob Cameron said Mr Nelson brought "impressive experience" and "a deep understanding of environmental management in regional Victoria".
In his role as a board delegate, Mr Nelson would provide greater perspective in the board's strategic discussions, according to Mr Cameron said.
Mr Cameron pointed to Mr Nelson's background as former chairperson of the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation and his reserved seat representative on the inaugural First Peoples Assembly of Victoria as strong credentials for his new role with Coliban Water.
"Coupled with more than 11 years' experience in land management with Parks Victoria and the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action, [it] means he will offer unique insights that will enrich our decision-making," Mr Cameron said.
"Not only will this appointment broaden our perspective, but it will also continue to strengthen our relationship with First Nations communities in our region."
Mr Nelson is the regional cultural fire and heritage co-ordinator for the Loddon Mallee Region in DEECA's Bushfire Forest Services Division.
He said his new role would allow him to bring his skills in community engagement and land management to the expertise of Coliban Water.
"It will also allow me to advocate for culturally sensitive and sustainable water practices and support the delivery of Traditional Owner aspirations back onto Country via a true partnership approach," Mr Nelson said.
"Having grown up on my grandmother's country in Shepparton, and now living on my grandfather's country in Bendigo, this role will enable me to draw on my cultural heritage to ensure Aboriginal values and knowledge are central to future water management strategies."
Mr Nelson said he wanted to represent the views of local Aboriginal people.
"[I want to] contribute to the wellbeing of our entire community through inclusive and collaborative approaches and then return what I learn through hands-on experience to young Aboriginal community members and future leaders," he said.
Mr Nelson's initial appointment will run for 12 months.
