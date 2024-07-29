Illegal 'hydro-waste' dumping clogs up sewer network: Coliban Water

Castlemaine's sewer network is under strain after a "significant amount" of dirt and clay was dumped at the town's treatment plant.
At least one business had discharged the "hydro-waste" illegally into the sewer system, Coliban Water operations manager Julian Bull said.
The waste was received at the Castlemaine Water Reclamation Plant and had placed "unnecessary stress" on the wastewater treatment process.
"The hydro-waste we have detected in the sewer network is a clay-type substance that is hard to separate through the sewerage treatment process used at Castlemaine," Mr Bull said.
"It can have an impact on the quality of wastewater produced at the plant."
Hydro-waste could overload sewer systems and lead to sewer spills, Mr Bull said.
"Our operators are making adjustments at the plant in an effort to cope with this incoming material," he said.
"It is placing extra stress on our plant and we are investigating the source of the dumping."
The Environment Protection Authority was investigating the incident.
Hydro-waste is any water-based waste not from domestic households.
Businesses planning to discharge waste to the sewer network needed a trade waste agreement with Coliban Water.
"These agreements include information about the business, and the types and volumes of waste approved for discharge into Coliban Water's network," Mr Bull said.
Anyone with information on the illegal dumping was urged to report to EPA on 1300 EPA VIC or Coliban Water on 1300 363 200.
