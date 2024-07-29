'Centimetres' from death: man allegedly found with gun after being shot

Emergency workers were called to a near fatal shooting on an inner Ballarat street which left a man with blood flowing from a gunshot wound in his jaw.
The man - 28-year-old Jake Castner - was in a serious condition when reached by paramedics, after being shot on Victoria Street in Ballarat East on the evening of June 2, 2024.
He was then rushed to Royal Melbourne Hospital, where he required multiple surgeries on the bullet wound.
At the time of the shooting, police allege Castner had a .22 calibre handgun with a live round in the chamber, as well as a zip lock bag containing 50 bullets.
He has since been charged with multiple offences relating to holding a firearm and ammunition illegally, as well as numerous counts of theft and drug possession.
In an interview with police, Castner allegedly told officers he had found the gun on the ground after being shot, and had got rid of it after pulling over and asking for assistance.
During a bail application in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 24, 2024, the 28-year-old's lawyer said the shooting had "severely changed" their client.
"If [the bullet wound] was some centimetres in the other direction he may not be here, he's very conscious of that," they said.
The lawyer argued Castner should be granted bail as he required another surgery on the bullet wound in his face, and was vulnerable in prison due to ongoing effects from the injury and an intellectual disability.
This application was opposed by a police informant, who said Castner had "shown no regard" for court orders, and posed a risk to the public by "getting in situations" involving firearms.
He said after being released from hospital, Castner had allegedly not followed his bail conditions, which resulted in his arrest on July 23.
The police informant also alleged Castner had stolen a Ford Ranger from a property in Hillcrest on April 19, 2024, and a blue Holden Colorado from Bendigo about a month later.
When emergency workers arrived at the scene of the June 2 shooting, Castner was found in the allegedly stolen Holden.
At the time of his arrest, Castner was also wanted for several outstanding criminal matters which included a series of alleged thefts, drug possession and dangerous driving between April and May 2024.
On April 10, the 28-year-old was parked at JJ's Waterwise Carwash on Howitt Street in Wendouree when he was approached by police.
To avoid officers, he allegedly launched the car over the curb onto Howitt Street where he "narrowly missed" pedestrians.
Castner was allegedly also involved in a brutal 2022 prison assault where a man repeatedly stabbed a fellow inmate.
The victim of this attack was rushed to hospital with nine stab wounds and was later diagnosed with multiple system trauma.
After hearing this evidence, magistrate Ronald Saines adjourned the matter so he could deliberate on a decision.
When the hearing returned on July 25, Castner's bail was refused.
Leading Senior Constable Chris Brown called the alleged offences "violent and scary behaviour" which warranted a prison sentence if found guilty.
"He is a risk of serious violence, continued burglaries, of putting the public at risk with his driving of stolen cars," Leading Senior Constable Brown said.
"If we look at it on the whole, there are no conditions of bail which could minimise the risk of offending."
Magistrate Saines said it was likely Castner would be found guilty on the evidence.
"It is possible that Mr Caster is an innocent victim of a shooting, but also possible that he is a participant of a high-level criminal clash involving more than one firearm, all while driving a stolen vehicle and on bail," the magistrate said.
Magistrate Saines also said he was not confident Castner could be adequately supervised whilst on bail, and doubted he would comply with his bail conditions given his history.
"I am not persuaded that there are bail conditions which can be imposed which will protect the community from further and ongoing offending," the magistrate said.
"I am satisfied that there has been a recent period of escalation of offending for which the legal conclusion is that most likely no sentence other than imprisonment is appropriate."
Castner will reappear in court on August 1.
