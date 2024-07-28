Strauch knocked out in heats of her opening event at Paris Olympics

Jenna Strauch made a mixed start to her Paris Olympics campaign.
The former Bendigo East junior won her heat of the 100m breaststroke in convincing fashion, but her time of 1:07.27 was not quick enough to qualify for the semi-finals.
The top 16 fastest times from the five heats advanced to the semi-finals and Strauch's time was ranked 23rd.
The 27-year-old now turns her attention to her favourite event - the 200m breaststroke.
The heats will be held on Wednesday night (AEST), with the semi-finals and final scheduled for the early hours of Thursday and Friday morning (AEST) respectively.
The women's 4x100m medley relay heats are on Saturday night from 7pm, with the final on Monday morning at 3.25am.
Fellow central Victoria sporting products Dyson Daniels and Matthew Dellavedova are back on court in Paris on Tuesday night for the Boomers second game of their Olympic campaign.
The Boomers play Canada from 9.30pm (AEST) and a win would guarantee the Australian squad a place in the quarter-finals.
Daniels appears likely to get the task of defending Canada's premier player - NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Bendigo Braves guard Ally Wilson makes her Olympic debut in the women's 3x3 basketball from 2am on Wednesday morning (AEST).
The Gangurrus face a tough test against Canada in the first of their seven preliminary round matches.
After receiving a late call-up, Bendigo distance runner Andy Buchanan is in Paris preparing for the marathon on August 10.
Buchanan, who finished seventh in the men's marathon at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, replaced the injured Brett Robinson in the Aussie team.
