Passenger dies after car crash in White Hills, driver under police guard

One person is dead following a car crash in White Hills on Sunday, July 28.
The incident occurred at Powell Street at about 9.30am.
Police said they understood the car veered from the road into a business yard.
The car's passenger, a 19-year-old Long Gully man, died at the scene.
The driver, a 24-year-old Eaglehawk man was taken to hospital under police guard.
Police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
For the current provisional lives lost tally please see - https://www.police.vic.gov.au/road-safety
