No More rally calls for action on domestic violence

Welcome to Your Morning News, the Bendigo Advertiser's guide to today's key stories.
Making news over the weekend, more than 100 people turned out to Rosalind Park as part of a national rally against violence against women.
The No More rallies called for action as more than 50 women have been killed in domestic violence attacks since the start of 2024.
In great news for central Victorian swimming and the local economy, Bendigo has been selected to host the Victorian Country Short Course Championships in 2025 and 2027.
It was another huge weekend of footy and netball across the region.
The highlight was Castlemaine's first ever win at Strathfieldsaye.
Hope your team won over the weekend and have a great Monday.
Adam Bourke, Bendigo Addy sport
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.