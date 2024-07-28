Morris and Douglas fight hard on double defeat afternoon for Pioneers

The Bendigo Pioneers winless run across the program will continue for another week after both the boys and girls suffered defeat to the Northern Knights on Saturday.
Despite a few close finishes through this period, neither side has tasted victory since May 5th.
One of the boys' strengths this season has been at the coalface, but even that fell away in the 18.10 (118) to 10.4 (64) loss to the Knights, said coach Danny O'Bree.
"All the data shows we've been a really good contested side this year, but the last two weeks, that just hasn't been the case, so we have some work to do," O'Bree said.
"Some of that could be around personnel by giving a few younger guys an opportunity.
"For the kids who have played the past fortnight, they will learn a huge amount from this, which is what our program is about."
Adored team man Oliver Morris played his best game of the season, racking up 28 disposals, five tackles and a goal.
O'Bree heaped praise on the kid who so often does the unrewarded efforts.
"Ollie (Morris) has always been the best role player we've got," O'Bree said.
He does his job, which not only gives himself opportunities to win the footy but also gives others more of a chance.
"He's so important to our program and group because he makes everyone else better.
"When he returns to Sandhurst, Bryce (Curnow) and Ash (Connick) love what he brings because he's so reliable and trustworthy, which is the same reason why he is one of the most loved players on our team."
Archer Day-Wicks was best on ground for the Pioneers, amassing a damaging 23 disposals, five tackles and three goals.
Across his last five appearances for the Pioneers Day-Wicks has been averaging 19.5 disposals and two goals a game.
"Archer has simplified his game," O'Bree said.
"He's been having unbelievable snippets which we've spoken about, but the beauty about Saturday was how simple he kept it.
"We had a scoreboard for him rating his pressure, and he was incredible in that area, so it's a credit to him that he's remained positive through some challenges."
First-round draft hopeful Tobie Travaglia continued to impress, gathering 22 disposals, nine tackles and two goals.
"Tobie is just Tobie, and as a coach, you can't ask any more of a player," O'Bree said.
"His form goes back to how he prepared himself for 2024, and it hasn't changed since day one - his consistency is so impressive."
Meanwhile, the girls also lost by more than 50 points.
Unfortunately, the Pioneers failed to kick a goal in the 7.12 (54) to 0.2 (2) defeat.
Coach Whitney Kennedy was frustrated with the effort.
"Fundamental skill execution killed us, and it's hard to be competitive in a game when that's the case," Kennedy said.
"Conditions were challenging, but they were the same for both sides.
"It wasn't the brand of footy we want to put out there.
"One of the positives was that without Lucia (Painter) playing, other leaders got the chance to step up."
One of those leaders was Jemmika Douglas, who was the Pioneer's top-rated player.
Douglas had a team-high 21 possessions and 11 tackles.
"Jemmika (Douglas) was moved to an inside midfielder because, without Lou, we wanted someone a bit more powerful over the footy," Kennedy said.
"She played to her strengths.
"She knows her kicking needs a bit of work when under immense pressure, so she looked to give the handball off."
The Pioneers face the Geelong Falcons in another double header next Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.