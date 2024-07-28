Maroons keep rivals for top-three spot at bay ahead of Bulldogs showdown

DETERMINED to keep its double chance hopes firmly in its own hands, Newbridge did itself another favour by overcoming Maiden Gully YCW's challenge on Saturday.
The third-placed Maroons staved off a late-surging Eagles, claiming a 48-44 in the rain at Marist College.
A tough victory helped keep a hungry Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and Bridgewater at bay for at least another week, after both were victorious on Saturday.
The fourth-placed Bears defeated Calivil United 69-32, while Bridgewater overcame a persistent Marong 50-44.
In the battle between the league's top and bottom sides, Mitiamo defeated Inglewood 70-23.
With Pyramid Hill (10-3) on the bye, Newbridge (9-3-1) moved within two points of the second-placed Bulldogs on the ladder ahead of the pair's top-three showdown at Riverside Park next Saturday.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and Bridgewater (both 9-5) sit poised to pounce, two points behind the Maroons.
Only the Bears will see action next weekend against Mitiamo, with Bridgewater having the bye.
Despite the terrible conditions that engulfed the region, Newbridge coach Selina Holland said she was rapt to see her side grind out a tough win against the reigning premiers.
"I thought we played some great netball all day - it was very controlled and very calm," she said.
"Whatever they threw at us, we worked our way through.
"We did have a few rough patches when we didn't play our best netball, but we had the presence of mind to be able to work through it and get back on top of things."
The Maroons have had their difficulties with the Eagles this season, only escaping with a one-goal win when the teams last met in round six at Newbridge.
Holland was quick to recognise the importance of the win in the context of their season.
"We do have those two teams below trying to get enough points to jump above us," she said.
"It would have been great to get four points against Marong, but those two points from the draw are still saving us at this point.
"We do have Pyramid and Miti ahead, plus Calivil, so it will be a good test and challenge for us coming into finals, to see where we are at and what we need improve on.
"It will also give us a chance to get a look at a couple of teams we might run into in finals and see how we can break their game down."
The Maroons were impressively led by goal keeper Meg Jennings, while Sarah McCluskey continued her good form of recent weeks since a switch into wing defence as cover for Lauren Knight, who is battling a hip injury.
"Sarah has really come into her own at that position. She never gives up and is always making it really hard for the opposition," Holland said.
Maiden Gully YCW premiership coach Adam Boldiston was pleased with his players' fighting spirit in rebounding from a seven-goal deficit at half-time and eight at three-quarter time.
"We match up very well against Newbridge; defensively, we can work on disrupting their main goaler and seem to do a good job," he said.
"I thought we persisted. We only dropped off for a bit in the second quarter, which cost us the game in the end.
"We were able to score 15 goals in the final quarter to peg it back to four, which was a nice effort."
The Eagles were best served by Paige Barry with a half each at centre and wing defence and goal shooter Emily Barbour.
A near-miss built on a much improved second half of the season by the Eagles, who will be hoping to ruffle a few feathers in the final three weeks, with games ahead against Marong and finalists Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and Pyramid Hill.
"As I said to the girls, we were right in it against Newbridge and they are a top-three side, so we are not far off the mark," he said.
"These next couple of games in particular before Pyramid, we are definitely hoping to get a few wins."
1. Mitiamo 12-1 (182.22%)
2. Pyramid Hill 10-3 (147.65%)
3. Newbridge 9-3-1 (113.62%)
4. Bears Lagoon-Serpentine 9-5 (123.10%)
5. Bridgewater 9-5 (120.84%)
6. Marong 5-8-1 (94.71%)
7. Maiden Gully YCW 4-9 (96.48%)
8. Calivil United 1-12 (51.28%)
9. Inglewood 0-13 (40.57%)
