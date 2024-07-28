Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Listen
Good News

The moment seven-year-old Miles bravely called an ambulance for his mum

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated July 29 2024 - 6:42am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Lucanto with her son Miles Taylor, who called triple-0 after his mum fainted at home. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Stephanie Lucanto with her son Miles Taylor, who called triple-0 after his mum fainted at home. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Miles Taylor knew to call triple-0 as soon as he saw his mum had fainted.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.