The moment seven-year-old Miles bravely called an ambulance for his mum

Miles Taylor knew to call triple-0 as soon as he saw his mum had fainted.
In August 2023, Golden Square single-mum Stephanie Lucanto, who had an unknown medical condition, fainted.
Her son, seven-year-old Miles was playing games when he heard his mum fall in the kitchen.
"I went to the kitchen and I just found her on the ground," he said.
Miles used his mum's phone to call triple-0, where he was guided through the phone call by Triple Zero Victoria call-taker Jessica Bartlett.
During the call, Ms Lucanto briefly regained consciousness before fainting again, while Miles remained calm, helped measure her breathing, turned her on to her side and made sure the front door was unlocked.
Listen to the call below:
"They said 'can you say 'now' every time she takes her breath in and out'," Miles said.
"They told me to roll her over and check if she was breathing."
Miles said he was happy when help arrived.
Ms Lucanto said she had been unwell before the incident, and had discussed the process of calling triple-0 with her son.
"It's only me and him here, so I wanted him to be aware of what to do if something ever happened," she said.
"Not just for us here, if he's out in the community or with his grandparents or something happened.
"He did really, really well. I was very proud of him."
Miles bravery and composure was rewarded with a Junior Triple Zero Hero award, given to 21 young people who called triple-0 during an emergency.
Ms Lucanto said she was amazed by how call-taker Ms Bartlett walked her son through the steps.
"The way she spoke on the call to Miles, he could understand what he needed to do; she was amazing," she said.
The awards could lead to more awareness of children calling triple-0, Ms Lucanto said.
Her message was simple: teach your children triple zero.
"Go through the steps of where they live, what's happened, try to get the children to give the important information about what's happened ... and just to stay calm," she said.
