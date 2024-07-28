Crucial win for Newbridge as Loddon Valley top five takes shape

Round 15 of Loddon Valley footy featured four games with amazingly similar scores and margins.
Bears-Lagoon Serpentine, Marong and Newbridge all had winning totals of 109, while Inglewood scored 107 points and the four winning margins for the day were 69, 68, 67 and 67 points.
The most important of those wins was Newbridge's victory over MGYCW and Marong's triumph over Bridgewater.
The Maroons now look very hard to move from fifth spot, while the Panthers have the minor premiership sewn up.
Newbridge is within touching distance of the finals after scoring a crucial win over MGYCW.
The Maroons handled the wet conditions well and restricted the home side to just two goals after half-time in a resounding 15.19 (109) to 6.6 (42) win.
"MGYCW came to play and their pressure and intensity was right up,'' Newbridge co-coach Daniel Smith said.
"We just had to keep withstanding it and keep grinding away and we were able to get the scoreboard going our way.
"I thought our contested footy was good and we had a lot of positives to come out of it.
"We kicked 19 points, so it could have been an even better day for us had we kicked straight."
Key forward Chris Dixon kicked six goals for the second game in a row for Newbridge
Tyler McLeod and Ben McKinley did a power of work through the middle of the ground and Ricky Cathie was solid in the ruck.
The Eagles couldn't repeat the form that saw them defeat Inglewood the previous week.
Josiah Farrer, Mitch Whitham and Josh Worsley battled hard in a side that missed the experience and class of injured co-coach Angus Monfries.
Reigning premier Marong handed Bridgewater its third loss on the trot.
Just 11 points separated the teams at the main break, but the Panthers powered clear with a seven-goal third quarter on their way to a 16.13 (109) to 5.11 (41) win.
"I thought we dominated big chunks of the first half, but we didn't make the most of it,'' Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"In the third quarter we started really well, took our chances and got the reward for effort that we didn't get in the first half.
"We ran out the game well and, to be honest, our final quarters probably haven't been our best, so we had a big emphasis on finishing the game strongly.
"We were mindful that Bridgewater had a really tough game against Serpentine the week before... so we felt that our run and speed would be an advantage at the end of the day."
Ruckman Michael Bradbury led the charge for Marong and midfield trio Nathan Devanny, Lachlan Lee and Jonty Davis took full advantage.
Defender Brodie Hartland restricted Bridgewater star Lachlan Sharp to two goals.
The Mean Machine's best were Jack Neylon, Harry Conway and Bo Alexander.
Bridgewater has the bye next week to regroup and prepare for its final two home and away games against Mitiamo and Calivil United.
Inglewood snapped a seven-game losing streak when it proved too good for Mitiamo
The 16.11 (107) to 5.10 (40) win was the Blues' first victory since they defeated the Superoos on May 18.
"The boys got to the point where they felt like we had nothing to lose and we just had to get out there and try to play our best footy,'' Inglewood coach Ferg Payne said.
"It was probably the most well-rounded game as a 22 we've had this year.
"All 22 guys played a role and played to the best of their ability.
"We had a couple of the reserves guys step up into the seniors and they played to the best of their talent and brought some energy to the senior group."
One of those was Jed Rouse, who kicked five goals in a best on ground performance for the Blues.
Lachlan Ford continued his consistent form in his first season for the club, ruckman Thomas Kennedy gave his side first use of the footy and Campbell Love thrived in a new role off half-back.
It was the usual suspects who were Mitiamo's best players.
Luke Lougoon, Ryan Duncan, Zac Morrison and Liam Shiell gave their all again for the Superoos.
The win kept Inglewood's slim finals hopes alive, while the Superoos finish the season with three games against top-five teams - Serpentine, Bridgewater and Newbridge.
Bears-Lagoon Serpentine shrugged off Calivil United in the second-half to consolidate its spot inside the LVFNL top three.
The Demons took the game right up to the Bears in the first half, but they couldn't maintain that intensity for four quarters.
The Bears kicked 10.4 to 2.3 in the second-half to runaway victors, 16.13 (109) to 6.4 (40).
"Calivil plays a pretty good brand of footy where they get numbers back and then try to chip their way through,'' Bears' coach Jake Wilkinson said.
"They were quite good and we weren't at our best in the first half.
"The game opened up a little bit in the second half and we were able to get on top.
"At half-time we spoke about getting some shots in better spots on the ground.
"We got caught out wide in the difference of their ground compared to ours.
"We tightened that up in the second-half and it paid dividends for us."
Midfielder Charlie Gadsden was best afield for the Bears and Tyler Miles continued his great season.
Farran Priest led the way with four goals to take his season tally to 29.
Samuel Green, Sam Maher and Lewis Fisher were best for the Demons.
