Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/BFNL
Match Report

O'Shannessy, Ilsley combine for 11 goals as Hawks record bounceback win

By Richard Jones
Updated July 28 2024 - 1:32pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey Ilsley bagged five goals for Eaglehawk in Saturday's 102-point win over Kangaroo Flat at Canterbury Park. Picture by Darren Howe
Bailey Ilsley bagged five goals for Eaglehawk in Saturday's 102-point win over Kangaroo Flat at Canterbury Park. Picture by Darren Howe

EAGLEHAWK bounced back to winning form with a 102-point belting of Kangaroo Flat at Canterbury Park in the BFNL on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.