O'Shannessy, Ilsley combine for 11 goals as Hawks record bounceback win

EAGLEHAWK bounced back to winning form with a 102-point belting of Kangaroo Flat at Canterbury Park in the BFNL on Saturday.
With Jack O'Shannessy (six) and Bailey Ilsley (five) contributing more than half of the Hawks' winning goal total the Roos' defence was super-stretched all afternoon.
The Flat was reasonably competitive until halfway through the second term with Bailey Ilsley's after-the-siren major - his first of five - extending Eaglehawk's lead to 38 points.
And then the floodgates swung wide as the Two Blues slammed home 12 majors to two on their way to an impressive percentage-boosting win: 20.16 (136) to 5.4 (34).
Kangaroo Flat booted the first two goals of the match as Ethan Roberts and Luke Ellings, from the outer flank at the town end, nailed the Roos' opening pair of majors.
O'Shannessy soccered home the Hawk's opening goal at the Simpson's Road end and followed up when he collected a loose rolling ball to drill his second.
Billy Evans and Jonty Neaves also nailed majors and before siren time O'Shannessy had three majors beside his name when he sent a low snap through the big sticks.
The second quarter was the lowest scoring term of the clash with just three goals drilled: two to the Hawks and one to the Roos.
O'Shannessy kept his goal total soaring when he snapped accurately, followed soon after by Flat's Ethan Roberts who also landed a snap shot.
Fans didn't have long to wait as the third quarter unfolded and turned into the 'Bailey Ilsley show' as he landed four goals
The first two were notched as he marked and goaled at the Simpson's Road end and then he drilled his third for the term from wider out on the flank.
Ilsley's goal-scoring exploits weren't done with yet. Late in the term he hauled in a chest mark - again in the goal square - and hammered home his fourth for the quarter, and Eaglehawk's 16th goal of the day.
Kangaroo Flat's sole response came from Dion Symons who'd landed an accurate shot from the town end half-forward flank.
With darkness rapidly approaching and the lights on Eaglehawk saw out the fourth quarter with 4.4 to 1.1 in the final term.
Big ruckman Brayden Frost booted two majors in quick succession - both from set shots around the centre half-forward spot - and not to be left out promoted under-18 player Kyen Burrill-Grinton nailed the final goal of the day.
Again the Roos could manage just one goal for the term with Ellings' second. He was on-line with a set shot from centre half-forward.
Eaglehawk 6.3 8.10 16.12 20.16 (136)
Kangaroo Flat 2.2 3.2 4.3 5.4 (34)
GOALS: Eaglehawk: J.O'shannessy 6, B.Ilsley 5, B.Frost 2, B.Evans 2, J.Neaves 1, D.Richards 1, K.Burrill-Grinton 1, B.Mcgregor 1, Z.Bulger 1; Kangaroo Flat: E.Roberts 2, L.Ellings 2, D.Symons 1
BEST: Eaglehawk: B.Evans, J.Mullen, B.Frost, B.Ilsley, J.O'shannessy, J.O'Brien; Kangaroo Flat: J.Lefroy, A.Lothian, E.Roberts, A.Grant, T.Roberts, D.Symons
