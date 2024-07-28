Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
How Many More?

No More rally: Large crowd gathers to protest violence against women

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated July 28 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Organisers of the No More rally in Bendigo on Sunday, July 28. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Organisers of the No More rally in Bendigo on Sunday, July 28. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

More than 100 people turned out to Rosalind Park on Sunday, July 28 as part of a national rally against violence against women.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.