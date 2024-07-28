No More rally: Large crowd gathers to protest violence against women

More than 100 people turned out to Rosalind Park on Sunday, July 28 as part of a national rally against violence against women.
The No More rallies called for action as more than 50 women have been killed in domestic violence attacks since the start of 2024.
Since hundreds of people first rallied in Bendigo three months ago, 22 women had been killed, rally organiser Melissa Asta said.
"It's up to the women and it shouldn't be, this isn't a women's problem," she said.
"Women are dying at horrible rates, it's two a week almost.
"It's a men's problem, but men are too busy [saying] 'it's not me, I'm one of the good ones, so it doesn't affect me.'."
The rally featured speeches from survivors, advocates and professionals including forensic doctor Janine Rowse.
Ms Asta, a survivor of gendered violence, said the rallies gave women a voice.
"I was silenced for 40 years and now I can speak," she said.
"I want to speak ... I want to feel like I am doing something to help make things better for somebody else."
It was an honour people felt safe telling their stories to her, Ms Asta said.
"It means that they've told somebody, even if they can't go to the places that provide the formal supports, just being able to say it out loud at least once helps a little bit and it makes it easier to do it the next time," she said.
Across Australia, thousands rallied for the movement started by not-for-profit group What Were You Wearing Australia.
The organisation promoted its latest petition, calling for the federal government to enforce mandatory trauma informed training for first responders and to end the culture of victim blaming.
"The nation lacks mandatory trauma-informed training for first responders, leaving victim-survivors vulnerable to re-traumatisation and victim blaming in their experience seeking help," the petition said.
Victim blaming lead to post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety, the organisation said.
"Victims seeking help should not have to fear the risks of retraumatisation based on the lack of training and education," the petition said.
"It is essential that first responders are equipped with 'trauma-informed' training and education to lower the risk of further harm and traumatisation and provide the adequate care and support victims seek from these professionals."
