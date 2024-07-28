Bendigo swimming is booming and now the community will reap the rewards

On a day when Australian swimming dominated the pool in Paris, Swimming Bendigo struck gold for central Victoria.
Swimming Bendigo will host the Victorian Country Short Course Championships in 2025 and 2027, attracting thousands of people from across the state to the region.
The carnivals will be held at Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre in Kangaroo Flat.
"Swimming Bendigo's bid was compelling and the reason it was compelling was because of the work and the foundation effort that's gone in to make Bendigo such a strong swimming community,'' Swimming Victoria chief executive officer Jason Hellwig said.
"There's a strength in the sport that is coming through and then you have this wonderful facility. The combination of a very well run and very vibrant swimming community with a fabulous contemporary facility made Bendigo's bid compelling.
"This facility could be a centrepiece for swimming in regional Australia. There's a reason why the Australian swimming team came here before the world championships.
"It's a fabulous asset that is incredibly well used."
The announcement was made in conjunction with the final round of Swimming Bendigo's Super Series at Gurri Wanyarra on Sunday .
The Victorian Country Short Course championships have been used as a stepping stone to national and international events by some of Australia's premier swimmers.
Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said the event would provide a valuable boost to the region's economy and further showcase Bendigo as a sporting capital.
"We're very proud of this facility and we always hoped that it would be considered a high standard for competition,'' Metcalf said.
"We know that when we welcome events of this scale that everyone benefits - our accommodation providers, our restaurants and cafes and our tourism operators.
"The City of Greater Bendigo is proud to be recognised as a sporting community whether it's swimming, basketball, football, cricket, soccer, we have facilities across the board to have the ability to host state, national and international events.
"I look forward to next year's event and seeing records broken and celebrating the talent of our local stars of the pool."
Swimming Bendigo's Adam Webb said hosting the state event was another step forward for swimming in central Victoria.
"It's an important day and an exciting day for the sport in Bendigo,'' Webb said.
"Given it's a two-year hosting agreement, that gives us the chance to build our pathways from Learn to Swim into our three clubs (Bendigo East, Bendigo Hawks and Kangaroo Flat).
"We're about to take 100 kids to Traralgon to represent Bendigo at the country titles and we'd love to double that figure by 2027.
"Swimming in Bendigo is going through a revitalisation, but like a lot of sporting clubs it's not without its challenges.
"We need volunteers and families to rally around their clubs and take on roles to support the growth of the sport.
"Ultimately, why can't we have a swimmer that is schooled in Bendigo, develops through the learning pathways here and potentially represents Australia much in the same way Faith Leech did in 1956."
The 2025 event will be held on the weekend of August 9-10.
