Wooden-spooners to HDFNL finalists? It's still possible for surging Huntly

THE door remains open for Huntly to make a late surge towards the Heathcote District league finals after three round 16 results went the Hawks' way on Saturday.
Firstly, the Hawks took care of their own business by defeating Elmore.
And secondly, both Colbinabbin (5th) and Mount Pleasant (6th) lost, allowing the Hawks to close within one game of the top five with two rounds to play.
Despite sitting seventh on the ladder, the Hawks are now on what's the equal-best winning streak in the competition alongside top side White Hills of three in a row following their 11.8 (74) to 4.5 (29) victory at home over the Bloods.
"Those other couple of results played in our favour today, but the message to our players is we just need to continue to control what we can control," Huntly coach Hamish Morcom said.
"If things fall our way then they do, but we've just got to keep putting our best foot forward."
The Hawks - last year's wooden-spooners - have now won three games on the trot for the first time since 2018, while Saturday was also their best defensive effort since restricting LBU to a score of just 3.8 (26) early in 2018, which was the last season they played finals.
Just four goals were kicked in the opening half as Huntly led the Bloods 3.4 to 1.0 at the main break before the game opened up in the third term and the Hawks booted 6.3 to 0.2 to crack it wide open.
"In that third quarter Elmore tried a few different things. They sent Rhys Holmberg, who is a very good intercept defender, into the forward line and without him in the backline it probably made them look a little bit vulnerable and that combined with our mids getting to work at the contest and stoppage, we were able to create a lot of opportunities," Morcom said.
Tori Ferguson, who kicked two goals, was named best for the Hawks.
"Tori played a bit of a different role. He was predominantly midfield, but played a few more minutes forward and kicked both his goals in the third quarter where he was a dangerous option," Morcom said.
Forward Abe Sladden kicked three goals, while defenders Darby Walsh and Harry Whittle also figured prominently for the Hawks, whose final two home and away games to come are away against Leitchville-Gunbower and home to Heathcote.
The Bloods - who were held to a score of 4.5 (29) for the second week in a row after White Hills did the same seven days earlier - were best served by the consistent duo of Kynan Sharpe and coach Nathan Kay and ruckman Daniel Russell.
North Bendigo guaranteed itself the double chance after winning another absorbing battle against Mount Pleasant.
More often than not in recent years these two sides have played tight contests and they delivered another one on Saturday as the Bulldogs overcame a last quarter deficit to win by four points.
On a big day at Toolleen in which Mount Pleasant was celebrating 10 premiership reunions, the Bulldogs rebounded from consecutive losses to win 10.8 (68) to 9.10 (64).
The Bulldogs kicked the final two goals of the game through Sam Barnes and Jake Dean to reel in the Blues in what was the sixth time in their past seven meetings less than 15 points have separated the two sides.
The Bulldogs have now been involved in back-to-back games decided by a kick, with Saturday's four-point win following a three-point loss to Huntly the previous week.
"It was good to be on the right side of the ledger this time," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"Mounts got out to a touch over two goals in front early in the last quarter and with the way the conditions were it was looking like we could be in a bit of trouble.
"But to our boys credit they crashed in, forced the ball forward and were able to come over the top.
"I'm really proud of the boys for the way they were able to stand up late... Ryan Hartley made a really important tackle on Jack Hickman (the two were Golden Square premiership team-mates last year) late where it looked like he was going to be out and we were able to hold on."
Midfielders Nick Waterson and Ryan Hartley have been the Bulldogs' two most consistent players this season and were their best two again on Saturday.
"The past couple of weeks we've been struggling to find six players to put in the best, but today we could have put in 10 or 12," Bennett said.
On a sour note for the Bulldogs, Manny Thalasinos in his first game in just over two months after being sidelined with a knee reinjured it early in the second term.
Fletcher White (two goals) headed the best players for the Blues, who missed the chance to move back into the top five with the defeat.
Lockington-Bamawm United produced its best performance of the season in another result that further typified the unpredictable nature of the HDFNL in 2024.
Beaten by Colbinabbin by 61 points in round seven, this time the Cats turned the tables in a big way, winning by 63 points - 17.9 (111) to 6.12 (48) at Lockington.
The Cats blew the Grasshoppers away in the first half, booting 10 goals to one against what had been one of the competition's in-form teams through the second half of the season.
"That's our best performance over four quarters for the season, which is what we've been looking for," LBU coach Stacy Fiske said.
"We did a lot of the damage in the second quarter (kicking 7.3 to 0.3), but the third quarter was probably our best in that Colbo really came at us, had a lot of the ball and a lot of entries and we were able to defend really well and not let them get a roll-on and get back into it."
Having kicked at least three goals in each of his previous five games, LBU's Jack Reiter upped the ante with a bag of eight - the most by a Cats' player since 2019.
"Jack was sensational for us up forward. We've been really focusing on him leading up to the ball and crashing packs and for him to kick eight goals was credit to his work-rate, but also, our entries into our forward line were really good," Fiske said.
"Elijah Bruns was really good through the midfield; when it was a bit wet he was the cleanest out there, which says a lot for a 20-year-old.
"And we had a first-gamer in Brayden Hull who came up from the under-18s, kicked three goals and provided some real spark."
Angus Martin and skipper Will Lowe led the better players for Colbinabbin, which after kicking just one goal in the first half managed to add five in the second.
White Hills' Scott Street has proven impenetrable in 2024.
In what was their last home game for the season the Demons completed an unbeaten home record with a hard-fought six-point win over Leitchville-Gunbower.
The Demons were wayward in front of goal, having 28 scoring shots to 17 in their 9.19 (73) to 10.7 (67) victory.
Defender Cameron Taggert, Ryan Walker and ruckman Callum Crisp led the way for the Demons against a Bombers' side that pressed hard in the final term after trailing by 22 points at three quarter-time.
"It was a very contested game of footy... there will be a few sore bodies after today," Bombers coach Shannon Keam said.
"Our focus today was to produce a good effort and know that we left everything out there and I thought we did that. We had contributors all across the park and I couldn't fault the effort."
Brady Hore off half-back impressed, Charlie Hancock cracked in all game and Chris Horman was solid in defence for the Bombers.
North Bendigo Seniors 2.2 6.4 8.6 10.8 (68)
Mount Pleasant Seniors 3.4 5.6 7.7 9.10 (64)
GOALS: North Bendigo Seniors: J.Dean 3, R.Paetow 2, N.Waterson 1, S.Barnes 1, B.Cain 1, R.Hartley 1, T.Findlay 1; Mount Pleasant Seniors: C.Dunlop 2, M.Rovers 2, F.White 2, J.Hickman 1, C.Smith 1, B.Bisset 1
BEST: North Bendigo Seniors: N.Waterson, R.Hartley, B.Cain, H.McCartney, C.Riddick, A.Brohm; Mount Pleasant Seniors: F.White, J.Hickman, C.Down, C.Smith, M.Whiting, S.Greene
Huntly Seniors 1.3 3.4 9.7 11.8 (74)
Elmore Seniors 0.0 1.0 1.2 4.5 (29)
GOALS: Huntly Seniors: A.Sladden 3, L.Brook 2, L.Wilson 2, T.Ferguson 2, H.Morcom 1, D.Lowry 1; Elmore Seniors: J.Harney 2, N.Kay 1, L.Price 1
BEST: Huntly Seniors: T.Ferguson, A.Sladden, D.walsh, H.Whittle, J.Fry, D.Lowry; Elmore Seniors: K.sharpe, N.Kay, D.Russell, R.Holmberg, Z.Holmberg, J.Trewick
Lockington Bamawm United Seniors 3.4 10.7 11.8 17.9 (111)
Colbinabbin Seniors 1.5 1.8 3.12 6.12 (48)
GOALS: Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: J.Reiter 8, B.Hull 3, S.Taylor 3, T.Leech 1, J.Collins 1, B.Collins 1; Colbinabbin Seniors: N.Morgan 2, J.Brain 2, A.Van Ruiswyk 1, J.Carn 1
BEST: Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: J.Reiter, E.Bruns, J.Gardiner, B.Hull, J.Collins, B.Collins; Colbinabbin Seniors: A.Martin, W.Lowe, N.Basile, C.Aldous, J.Bull, N.Knight
White Hills Seniors 4.4 5.10 9.15 9.19 (73)
Leitchville Gunbower Seniors 3.1 5.3 7.5 10.7 (67)
GOALS: White Hills Seniors: N.Warnock 3, L.Bartels 2, K.Antonowicz 2, C.Kekich 1, C.Crisp 1; Leitchville Gunbower Seniors: B.Dye 3, L.Sverns 2, T.Brereton 2, B.Taylor 1, A.Windridge 1, B.Hawken 1
BEST: White Hills Seniors: C.Taggert, R.Walker, C.Crisp, J.Pallpratt, A.Davis, J.Fallon; Leitchville Gunbower Seniors: B.Hore, C.Hancock, J.Brereton, B.Green, L.Sverns, B.Hawken"
