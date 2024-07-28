Gisborne seals dominant win by keeping Golden Square scorless in final term

GISBORNE'S powerhouse defence has stifled yet another opponent, this time keeping Golden Square to just 15 goals in a 62-goal win at Wade Street on Saturday.
A first-rate defensive effort was matched by a brilliant performance in attack by premiership-winning goalers Torie Skrijel and Claudia Mawson, who combined for 77 goals in a dominant display of firepower.
The reigning premiers' emphatic victory came in a lop-sided round of BFNL netball in which the top-three teams in particular flexed their muscles.
Back in action for the first time since its round 11 defeat by Gisborne on June 29, Sandhurst defeated South Bendigo 69-30.
At Canterbury Park, top-of-the-ladder Kangaroo Flat beat Eaglehawk 75-26, while at Strathfieldsaye, the Storm bounced back into fourth spot following a 59-17 win against Castlemaine.
With a pair of byes to come in the final four rounds, the loss to Gisborne effectively ended Golden Square's slim finals hopes.
While there is still much to play out in terms of the final top-three, with Kangaroo Flat and Gisborne's clash at Dower Park in round 18 holding the key to which of the Roos, Bulldogs or Dragons snares the minor premiership, Strathfieldsaye and Eaglehawk are on-course for an elimination final showdown in the first week of finals.
Gisborne will be hoping it can snare top spot in the run to finals and has played itself into a strong position following another commanding performance against Golden Square.
The reigning premiers' effort in restricting Golden Square to 15 goals came a week after they kept South Bendigo to just nine goals at Gardiner Reserve in a 45-goal victory.
A near-flawless defensive effort was capped by keeping the Square scoreless in the final quarter and restricting them to just three in the opening term.
The return of Zoe Davies following a season with Leeds Rhinos in the English Netball Super League has not only added strength and another dimension to the Bulldogs' defence, but a few more headaches for opposition attacks.
It has also allowed Bulldogs coach Tarryn Rymer to tinker with her combinations, with dual Betty Thompson medallist Maddy Stewart again spending time at wing attack in the final quarter, Kirby Elliott alternating between wing defence and centre and Davies and Charlee Kemp filling multiple roles in defence.
"It's nice to be able to take a look at a few things. There's not that long to go until finals, so we're keen to see what works best and go from there," Rymer said.
"I felt like lots of our combinations worked today (Saturday), but the goal is to get them all connected on the day so you can be versatile and use whatever combination is needed to get the job done."
The 2023 premiership coach praised an all-round performance from the Bulldogs, with defender Kemp, goal shooter Skrijel and co-captains Elliott and Mawson all prominent.
After missing several games through the middle part of the season due to Melbourne Vixens reserves commitments, Rymer said she was thrilled to see star goal attack Mawson back in the line-up for the second week.
"She's just so clever and patient when she needs to be, but quick also when she needs to be," she said.
"The two of them (Mawson and Skrijel) are just so elegant and complement each other so nicely.
"It was terrible weather, so to come away scoring 76 goals is really pleasing."
Gisborne will look to continue its winning run against Eaglehawk at Gardiner Reserve next Saturday.
In other round 15 games, Sandhurst hosts Golden Square at the QEO and Kangaroo Flat clashes with Strathfieldsaye at Dower Park.
Castlemaine and South Bendigo have byes.
1. Kangaroo Flat 9-2 (195.01%)
2. Gisborne 9-1 (168.03%)
3. Sandhurst 8-2 (175.66%)
4. Strathfieldsaye 6-5 (103%)
5. Eaglehawk 6-5 (81.52%)
6. Golden Square 3-9 (64.21%)
7. South Bendigo 2-10 (66.89%)
8. Castlemaine 1-10 (55.35%)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.