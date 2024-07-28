Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/BFNL

Gisborne seals dominant win by keeping Golden Square scorless in final term

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 28 2024 - 11:57am, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Enzo Tomasiello

GISBORNE'S powerhouse defence has stifled yet another opponent, this time keeping Golden Square to just 15 goals in a 62-goal win at Wade Street on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.