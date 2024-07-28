Gold! Bendigo dethrones Ballarat as Victoria's best place to visit

Move over Ballarat, Bendigo has reclaimed its crown as the best place to visit in Victoria.
While Olympic athletes compete for gold at the Paris Olympics, Bendigo has won its own gold medal at the Top Tourism Town awards at the 2024 TAC Victorian Top Tourism Town Awards, held on Thursday, July 25.
The award celebrated a bumper year of tourism for the region, which included the Bendigo Easter Festival's Year of the Dragon celebrations, the Bendigo Art Gallery's Paris: Impressions of Life 1880 - 1925 exhibition, and the Bonjour Bendigo marketing campaign featuring French-themed food and experiences.
Bendigo beats Ballarat, Warrnambool
Reigning gold medalists Ballarat won bronze while seaside town Warrnambool won silver.
Heathcote claimed bronze in the Top Small Tourism Town category, with its natural landscape, wineries and walking trails commended.
That award was won by Daylesford, noted as one of Australia's top rejuvenation destinations with its wellness experiences.
Bendigo would now go on to the Australian Tourism Town Awards, to face off against the top towns of other states.
Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said the City put a lot of time and effort into its tourism experiences.
"I am absolutely delighted that people have found Bendigo and Heathcote to be such wonderful and memorable places to visit," she said.
"It is such a fantastic endorsement for all those who contribute to Greater Bendigo's strong reputation as a must-see destination and I thank everyone who voted for Bendigo and Heathcote.
"These awards are testament to our passionate and hard working tourism industry, as well as City staff working in a variety of roles to ensure the region always looks its best."
Cr Metcalf also highlighted the efforts of staff and volunteers at the Bendigo and Heathcote Visitor Centres.
"The staff and volunteers at the Bendigo and Heathcote Visitor Centres also provide incredible customer service guiding visitors on what to see and do," she said.
"No wonder visitors can't wait to come back for more.
"Tourism is vital for our local economy because it supports a diverse range of businesses, generates job opportunities and keeps the spend local."
The award was a return to form for Bendigo, which won silver in the 2023 Top Tourism Awards and gold in the 2022 awards.
Bendigo went on to win silver at the 2022 Australian Tourism Town Awards.
Heathcote won silver vin the top small town category in 2023 and bronze the year before.
