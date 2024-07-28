Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Places

Gold! Bendigo dethrones Ballarat as Victoria's best place to visit

July 28 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Paris exhibition, which closed this month, was a big reason for the region's success. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Bendigo's Paris exhibition, which closed this month, was a big reason for the region's success. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Move over Ballarat, Bendigo has reclaimed its crown as the best place to visit in Victoria.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.