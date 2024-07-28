More free defibrillators and first aid training helping to save lives

Bendigo community enterprise groups are striving to enhance the health and safety of residents by providing defibrillators for places in need.
Four groups, the Bendigo and Northern District Community Enterprise, Empowering Eaglehawk, Kangaroo Flat Community Enterprise and Strathfieldsaye and Districts Community Enterprise have banded together to buy and install 12 automated external defibrillators (AED) for Bendigo's outlying suburbs.
"These user-friendly life-saving defibrillators are designed to deliver electrical energy to the heart in sudden cardiac arrest, significantly boosting the chance of survival," Strathfieldsaye and Districts Community Enterprise board director Jodie White said.
"The new technology in these AEDs provides rescuers with simple instructions and real-time feedback.
"By strategically placing these AEDs in accessible locations throughout our communities, we have helped to ensure emergency care is more readily available when every second counts."
The more than $50,000 initiative would also provide accredited first aid training to 200 locals.
"This nationally accredited training will equip individuals with the knowledge, skills and confidence necessary to respond effectively to medical emergencies," Ms White said.
"By offering this training free of charge, we have removed financial barriers, empowering community members to take an active role in providing first aid and saving lives".
Bendigo's community enterprises are funded by referrals to Bendigo Telco and Bendigo Bank.
The commission money is used for grants, sponsorships, contributions to major infrastructure and community events.
Ms White said all four Bendigo enterprises combining "allowed for maximum impact and reach".
"The community health, safety and well-being project exemplifies what is possible to provide benefit to all community members and we hope that it fosters a culture of preparedness and resilience in our people to shift from bystander to rescuer in providing first aid measures," she said.
