Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Health

More free defibrillators and first aid training helping to save lives

Updated July 28 2024 - 10:09am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye and Districts Community Enterprise's Vanessa Shotton and Jodie White with Bendigo Northern District Community Enterprise's Sandy Young and three AEDs. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Strathfieldsaye and Districts Community Enterprise's Vanessa Shotton and Jodie White with Bendigo Northern District Community Enterprise's Sandy Young and three AEDs. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Bendigo community enterprise groups are striving to enhance the health and safety of residents by providing defibrillators for places in need.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.