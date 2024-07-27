Daniels stars as Boomers make successful start to Paris Olympics

Dyson Daniels made a superb Olympic debut as the Boomers made a dream start to their campaign in Paris.
The 21-year-old from Bendigo showed no nerves in his first game at Olympic level, scoring 13 points to go with seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in the Boomers' 92-80 victory over Spain on Saturday.
The 12-point margin was crucial for the Boomers as they try to finish inside the top-two of Group A and advance to the knockout stage.
One win out of their remaining two games against Canada and Greece should be enough for Australia to advance.
Daniels' performance was one of the highlights of the win.
He announced himself on the Olympic stage with a classy left-hand finish for his first points of the game early in the opening quarter.
He followed up with a floater in the paint to help the Boomers establish a double-digit lead in the opening quarter.
His defence was first-class and his ability to rebound the ball was crucial.
The Boomers led 49-42 at the main break, but Spain controlled the opening stages of the third term and took the lead.
Crucially, Australia didn't panic.
A couple of Daniels assists set up three-point buckets for Parry Mills and Jack McVeigh.
When Daniels nailed a three from the wing the Boomers led by 10 points with one minute to play in the third quarter.
The three-point shooting of Spanish duo Sergio Llull and Santi Aldama, who combined for 11 made three-pointers, threatened to derail the Boomers, but the Aussies held their nerve and Daniels iced the win with a corner three-pointer on the final buzzer.
Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova played nine minutes off the bench for the Boomers. he had two assists and his tenacious defence came to the fore.
Jock Landale led the way for the Boomers with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Josh Giddey added 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Patty Mills finished with 19 points.
The Boomers' next game is against one of the medal favourites Canada on Tuesday at 9.30pm (AEST).
