Watershed day for Castlemaine as it finally gets first win at Tannery Lane

FOR a club as old as Castlemaine it doesn't get the chance these days to achieve too many firsts.
But on Saturday the 165-year-old Magpies - founded in 1859 - accomplished something they had never done previously: win at Strathfieldsaye's Tannery Lane.
Admittedly, Castlemaine has been venturing to Tannery Lane for only a minor part of its long history since 2009, but none-the-less, Saturday's 23-point win over the Storm was certainly a watershed result for the club.
The Magpies emerged victorious 9.14 (68) to 6.9 (45) to finally sing their club song in the Tannery Lane visitors rooms for the first time.
Castlemaine had previously played 14 games at Tannery Lane - including the Storm's historic first BFNL game in 2009 - and lost them all by margins of 25, 46, 70, 91, 78, 92, 51, 50, 141, 158, 222, 213, 141 and 70 points.
That's an average of 103 points.
A week after their gutsy two-point win over Eaglehawk at home gave the Magpies the evidence they could beat teams above them, Saturday's victory at one of the BFNL's most notoriously difficult venues for visiting teams to win at - against a side that is sitting third on the ladder - has all the makings of a potential coming-of-age win for the club.
Realistically, the sixth-placed Magpies still have an uphill battle on their hands to make the finals, but whatever happens from here, they are making tremendous inroads and it's a huge positive for not only the club, but the BFNL as a whole.
"It was a great result for the club today," Castlemaine coach Michael Hartley said.
"The conditions again today suited our style... in and under, making it a contest, so they might have been skewed more to how we want to play, but you've still got to kick more goals than the opposition and win and we did.
"We went in with a plan of what we wanted to do and what we didn't want them to do and everyone played their role and that's all you can ask as a coach."
The Magpies brought a tremendous four-quarter pressure attitude to the contest and played the wide expanses of Tannery Lane with their spread and the conditions much better than the home side.
With their forwards getting high up the ground several times throughout the game the Magpies were able to run back into an open forward 50 and kick goals out the back.
The Magpies showed no early hangover signs from their superb victory over Eaglehawk the previous week and having so often been blown off the park from the outset at Tannery Lane, this time they signaled to the Storm - coming off the bye - that it would be game-on.
Midway through the second quarter the Storm led by eight points after a pair of set-shot goals in quick succession to Pat Blandford and Daniel Clohesy.
At that stage the scoreboard read Strathfieldsaye 5.3 to Castlemaine 4.1.
However, from that point on the game would be dominated by Castlemaine, with the Magpies restricting the Storm to just one more goal, while booting five themselves.
The Magpies kicked three goals in the last 10 minutes of the second term starting with a Cal McConachy set-shot followed by a pair to Kalan Huntly, one of the best players on the ground.
Midfielder Huntly was outstanding for the Magpies throughout and his raking foot was on full display when he nailed a 50m set-shot with a heavy ball during the second term.
Huntly kicked four of the Magpies' seven goals in the first half as they went into the break leading by 13 points, 7.4 to 5.3.
It could have been an 18-point advantage, but a McConachy set-shot after the half-time siren missed.
The second half got off to a disastrous start for the Storm when key forward James Schishka was helped off the field in the arms of trainers with a broken foot to put a further dampener on the day for the home side.
The Magpies kicked the only two goals of the third quarter through captain Bailey Henderson - who nailed one from 50m - and Zac Greeves.
The Greeves' goal followed a transition of play from the Magpies' defensive half, before Huntly won a one-on-one contest for the ball inside forward 50, handballed to Henderson, who dished off to Greeves running into an open goal.
Down the other end the Storm had their opportunities to put scoreboard pressure on, but could muster just 0.5 for the quarter, while Zach Charles also put a set-shot on the full.
Again, the Magpies had a scoring chance after the three quarter-time siren, but like McConachy after half-time, Harry Sheahan's shot missed as Castlemaine went into the final break leading by 23 points, 9.7 to 5.8, before batenning down the hatches in the last term to secure their breakthrough Tannery Lane victory.
While it was a jubilant Castlemaine 22 that walked off the field, the win may have carried a bit of extra credence for Liam Wilkinson, McConachy, Brodie Byrne, John Watson, Will Moran, Riley Pedretti, Declan Slingo and Jackson Hood, who were all part of the Magpies side that three years ago was held scoreless in a 213-point loss to the Storm at Tannery Lane in round seven of 2021.
Ironically, the Magpies' Henderson - who was again brilliant on Saturday - was also part of that 33.15 (213) to 0.0 (0) game back in 2021 when he was one of the Storm's best players.
The fact the Magpies have now been able to turn the tables on such a lopsided result from just three years ago, hopefully, gives belief to the likes of Kangaroo Flat and Maryborough - if it remains in the BFNL - that there can be light at the end of the tunnel after years in the doldrums.
While the Magpies have now strung together two wins in a row against two top-five sides, the Storm, who remain third, have a hit a hurdle following consecutive defeats to Castlemaine and Eaglehawk with a bye in between.
It was a milestone day for the Storm as Shannon Geary became the club's new senior games record-holder with 209, surpassing Lachlan Sharp's 208, while the club also unveiled a debutante in Hugh Behrens, who equipped himself well first-up.
"Full credit to Castlemaine; they played really well in the conditions today," Strathfieldsaye coach Luke Freeman said.
"It was slippery and wet and we just took a long time again to adjust. We probably continued to try to play our brand of footy in the wet and they played really well both in the contest and the way they used the footy."
Castlemaine 4.1 7.4 9.7 9.14 (68)
Strathfieldsaye 3.3 5.3 5.8 6.9 (45)
GOALS: Castlemaine: K.Huntly 4, B.Henderson 1, J.Chester 1, C.McConachy 1, J.Hood 1, Z.Greeves 1; Strathfieldsaye: M.Harvey 2, P.Blandford 1, D.Mulquiny 1, D.Clohesy 1, S.Murphy 1
BEST: Castlemaine: B.Henderson, K.Huntly, M.Hartley, Z.Murley, B.Byrne, L.Wilkinson; Strathfieldsaye: C.Jones, T.Hosking, P.Blandford, D.Mulquiny, D.Clohesy, H.Behrens
