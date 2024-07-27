Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Match Report

Stagg excellent in return match as Dragons finetune wet weather game plan

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 27 2024 - 8:12pm, first published 7:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Stagg was superb in the Dragons 132-point win over South Bendigo. Picture by Adam Bourke
Nicholas Stagg was superb in the Dragons 132-point win over South Bendigo. Picture by Adam Bourke

Sandhurst has scratched an itch, pumping South Bendigo 22.18 (150) to 2.6 (18) in the wet at Harry Trott Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.