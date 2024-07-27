Stagg excellent in return match as Dragons finetune wet weather game plan

Sandhurst has scratched an itch, pumping South Bendigo 22.18 (150) to 2.6 (18) in the wet at Harry Trott Oval.
After faltering against Gisborne in similar conditions earlier in the season, the Dragons proved they could adjust to a slippery surface in a win that sets them up nicely ahead of a massive final month of the BFNL home and away season.
Dragons coach Ashley Connick gave his team high praise following the match.
"We were really happy with our performance," Connick said.
"We didn't play well in these conditions at Gisborne, so we reviewed that game pretty heavily and came into today (Saturday) with a clear plan.
"I thought the boys carried out those plans over the four quarters excellently.
"The guys were willing to work hard for each other, and we had a surge-forward mentality most of the afternoon, which made us predictable to one another.
"We're in a good mode at the moment where we can make adjustments, and the guys are carrying them out."
The Dragons were consistent all afternoon, slotting 11 majors in both halves, with the margin at the main break 68-points.
In his first game back since round nine, Nicholas Stagg was best on ground.
Stagg kicked three goals in the first half and added another early in the third term.
"Staggy (Nicholas Stagg) was brilliant, particularly in the first half," Connick said.
"He's a good dry-weather player, but his toughness and pressure shine on days like these.
"Having Zach Pallpratt and James Coghlan coming in also made it three good players to add to your 22 in those conditions."
Along with the aforementioned trio, Joel Wharton has also returned to the seniors in the past fortnight after a long layoff as the Dragons gradually put their best 22 together.
Wharton kicked three to go with his two against Maryborough last Saturday.
"Joel (Wharton) adds another dimension to our forward line," Connick said.
"He's dangerous, clever, and a tough matchup because he's a small forward who is a great one-on-one player.
"He played three-quarters last week and ran it out today, so touch wood, his soft tissue stuff is behind him."
Dragons skipper Lachlan Tardrew was at his consistent best, while Matthew Wilkinson impressed through the guts.
"Matthew Wilkinson has been building up his midfield time, and he was great today, so we're really pleased with how he's tracking," Connick said.
Lachlan Wright went forward and kicked two, with fellow talls Fergus Greene and Cobi Maxted slotting seven between them.
Bloods co-coach Steven Stroobants registered the Bloods only two majors of the afternoon.
In the run-up to the finals, the Dragons face top-five sides Golden Square, Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye, and the in-form Castlemaine.
