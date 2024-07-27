HDFNL cliffhanger: Demons and Bombers play out pulsating draw

WHITE Hills and Leitchville-Gunbower have delivered a strong glimpse of what's to come in one of the most wide open premiership races in HDFNL netball history, playing out an epic draw at Scott Street on Saturday.
In an ending befitting the see-sawing contest, which saw momentum swing between both sides, nothing could separate the finals-bound Demons and Bombers at full-time, with the match finishing with the scores locked at 42-apiece.
It was the second-straight week the top-of-the-ladder Demons have been forced to settle for a draw, after they shared the points with Elmore in a 53-53 tie the previous weekend.
A cliffhanger looked unlikley early, after the Demons had built themselves a nice six-goal buffer (23-17) at A cliffhanger result looked unlikely early, after the Demons had built themselves a nice six-goal buffer (23-17) at half-time.
But the moves of Claudia Collins from defence to goal shooter, Remi Phillips from goal shooter to wing attack and Madison Elliott from wing attack to wing defence at half-time sparked a Leitchville-Gunbower revival.
The Bombers - led by Collins with 12 goals - unleashed a blistering third term, quickly erasing the deficit to conjure up a handy lead going into the final term.
Not to be outdone, the Demons manufactured a comeback of their own, eventually managing to push the margin out to two goals with a few minutes remaining, before the Bombers reined the lead back in.
As the teams traded leads over the final minutes, a goal to Collins with 70 seconds remaining levelled the scores for the final time at 42-42.
Both teams had chances to add to their tally, with one last surge by the Bombers with just seconds remaining foiled by a tip by Demons defender Molly Johnston, before time expired just seconds later.
While it was not quite the win fourth-placed Leitchville-Gunbower had craved, the draw did snap a run of four-consecutive losses this season against top-three opponents (two against Elmore and one apiece to Colbinabbin and White Hills).
The Bombers' sole win against a top-three rival came in round two in an eight-goal win over Colbinabbin.
While a draw can illicit conflicting emotions, the overriding feeling for Bombers coach Caitlyn Hamilton was delight after previously coming up short against the likes of the Demons and Bloods in particular.
"We've had a few of those closer games and we have had longer periods of lulls and have let teams get away from us," she said.
"That has made it too hard for us to get back (into those games).
"With a young side, keeping that headspace and maintaining that intensity for the full four quarters has been difficult, and that's where we have let ourselves down.
"But that is the best we have played against a top side since the start of the year."
One of the keys to the Bombers' rise to prominence this season and again a feature on Saturday, Hamilton hailed the move of Collins to goal shooter and her side's versatility in general as pivotal in their comeback.
"I am spoiled with players who can play multiple positions. The battle is maintaining the balance of getting some stability within the girls in the positions they are playing and also matching the team we are playing on the day," she said.
"I think we have great flexibility.
"Claudia is a great target for us at both ends. She came out firing (in the third quarter) and when she is in that goal shooting position, she gives us the ability to play that free-flowing netball.
"Just as important in the third quarter was that we lifted our pressure in defence and weren't letting them press into attack so quickly."
While Collins' second-half was telling, the Bombers got even more influential contributions from Phillips and young midcourter Elliott.
There were mixed emotions for White Hills playing coach Lauren Bowles in sharing the points for the second week in a row.
"To be honest, I did say to the girls in those initial moments after the game that I was disappointed because I felt like at half-time, we were in a really good position," Bowles said.
"But we kind of let them back in the game. They got a quick run of four or five goals in a row and we had four steps in a row, which they converted to goals.
"We were playing chasey the rest of the game. It's really hard to play catch-up netball against quality sides.
"Again, we had our chances in the fourth quarter to get up by two (goals), but we just couldn't convert a few of those important opportunities.
"But full credit to Leitchy for their pressure.
"On the positive side, they had all the momentum at three-quarter time, but we found a way back.
"The big change for them obviously was moving Claudia into goal shooter - that was the biggest game-changer.
"We couldn't shut her down, but the flow they had through the court perhaps stunned us a bit.
"We need to learn as a team how to shut down teams when they get that run on.
"It doesn't just come down the goal keeper shutting down one player, it's a team responsibility and we weren't really on the ball in that third quarter.
"Games like this will always take a consistent 60-minutes of netball and we certainly didn't do that today.
"We played a good first half and some really good netball to get ourselves back into the contest into the last."
Bowles said the move of Karley Hynes into goal keeper in the final quarter had helped quell the influence of Collins.
Despite a pair of draws over the last two weeks, the Demons have all but locked in the minor premiership.
They lead second-placed Colbinabbin by four points and percentage, with both teams having only one game to play.
The Demons can make it official with a victory at Heathcote next week.
Bowles insisted a tough run home, featuring four games in five weeks against rival finalists Leitchville-Gunbower, Colbinabbbin, Elmore and Heathcote, would leave the reigning premiers well-prepared in their bid to defend their premiership crown.
"We always knew today would be tough; we certainly didn't come here expecting to win," she said.
"We know the top four is the tightest top four this competition has had in years, which is exciting.
"It would have been nice to get the win for team confidence leading into finals.
"Hopefully we can still cement top spot and then look to fine-tune things going into finals."
A long-shot before Saturday, the draw ruled out any hope of Leitchville-Gunbower claiming the double chance ahead of this year's finals series.
But if ever a HDFNL team looked capable of being able to progress deep into the finals from fourth spot, it would be the Bombers this season.
In other games, Mount Pleasant moved a big step closer to sewing up sixth spot at the end of the home and away season, after a hard-fought 46-41 win over North Bendigo at Toolleen.
It was the young Blues' fourth win of the season.
Only Huntly, which must beat both Leitchville-Gunbower and Heathcote in rounds 17 and 18, can overtake the Blues, whose final two matches will be against Elmore and Leitchville-Gunbower.
The Hawks were beaten by Elmore on Saturday.
An imposing 72-20 win for the Bloods has guaranteed them a double chance.
Colbinabbin made it 11-straight wins with a 61-30 victory over Lockington-Bamawm United at Lockington.
The Grasshoppers were powered by good performances by wing attack Kasey Conder, centre/wing defence Grace McIntyre and goal shooter Matilda McIntyre (37 goals).
Heathcote had the bye.
