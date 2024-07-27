An icey blast is sweeping into Bendigo. Brace for sub-zero mornings

Bendigo could shiver through an Antarctic start to the week with temperatures expected to plummet below zero degrees.
A frost warning has been issued for the morning of Sunday, July 28.
It covers much of the region as a band of cold air drifts across Australia's southeast.
The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting even colder dawns from Monday, July 29, with minus two degrees, and more sub-zero starts on the two days following.
The cold front was sweeping in behind rain-clouds on Sunday, July 27, driving temperatures down into the single digits.
The mercury was hovering below eight degrees at 2.30pm, though it felt like 4.6 degrees, the bureau said.
