Square lose no admirers but Gisborne have the answers at soggy Wade Street

The momentum swings were almost as temperamental as the weather at Wade Street on Saturday.
A blistering second term from Square and an even better third-quarter response by Gisborne mirrored the sun and clear skies through the middle portion of the contest and rain and hail that turned the clash into a scrap during the opening and last 30 minutes.
Both sides enhanced their credentials in the 14.10 (94) to 11.9 (75) victory to Gisborne.
While only seen in patches throughout the afternoon, Square proved its best footy is capable of competing with the BFNL's top-two, and for Gisborne, it was another feather in the cap as they stretched their winning streak to 11.
"They don't lose there too often, and we haven't won at Wade Street for a while, so it was a big win for us," Gisborne coach Rob Waters said post-game.
"I thought it was an arm wrestle all afternoon.
"We had the ascendency early, and they dominated the second quarter, but we grew another leg in the third, which was a great sign of maturity."
Gun Gisborne ruck Braidon Blake was a late out with illness, and in his absence, Boyd Nalder and Jack Scanlon fought a great battle with Square's Kai Daniels.
"Jack Scanlon was sensational, and Boyd Nalder was good against Kai Daniels, who had one of the best games I've seen him play in the ruck," Waters said.
"Boyd's first two games in senior footy have come against Sandhurst and Square, so it's been a fair induction into the big leagues."
Early on, it was a litany of avoidable mistakes that cost Square a 14-point deficit at quarter time.
Dylan Johnstone slotted the game's opener from 60 metres when his kick sailed over the pack and bounced through for his first of a match-high five.
Much improved midfielder Macklan Lord found space twice in a forward stoppage and ran into goal, while a run-down tackle and salute from Pat McKenna snared his only major of the afternoon, as he was well held by Harrison Burke.
Gisborne opened up the buffer to 26 points early in the second before Square lifted their intensity and pressure to kick five straight and take the lead.
Tom Strauch was on fire through this period of territorial dominance.
He kicked three goals and set up another in a brilliant 30 minutes of footy.
"Tom (Strauch) has been playing more midfield this year, but having Ricky Monti and Terry Reeves back recently has allowed us to use him a bit more flexibly," Square coach Brad Eaton said.
"Which is great because he's such a tough matchup in the forward half."
Not to be outdone, Dylan Johnstone also nailed three goals for the term.
Every time Square opened up a slight buffer, Johnstone hit straight back.
They were killer blows for Square, who dominated the quarter but were still down by five points at the main break.
"The numbers may have been good on our stats board, but when they got a run-on in the second, they came out of the contest very cleanly and got easy entries," Waters said.
"But for 15-20 minutes there, our defenders were superb.
"I thought Jake Normington was very smart about when to leave his opponent and get the ball forward, Frank Schipano is flying after a solid six weeks of footy, and Jarrod Ainsworth played his fifth game for the year and got taken back to the goalsquare a few times where he fought well."
Brad Bernacki opened the second half with the goal of the afternoon.
The star midfielder read the tap from a boundary throw in expertly and, deep in the pocket, snapped truly on the wrong side for a right footer.
Bernacki was immense in the third quarter as Gisborne composed themselves around the footy.
"We just had to sharpen up a couple of things at half-time," Waters said.
"In those conditions, it didn't have to be pretty, but we had to get the ball going back our way, which we did, and we looked good throughout that period.
"I was full of praise for our midfielders who worked hard in a game full of stoppages.
"We didn't have any run-with roles, which meant Ricky Monti got plenty of the footy, but I think our four or five main guys outlasted theirs."
Gisborne kicked 4.5 (29) to 0.1 (1) in the third quarter as Square's ball movement came to a screeching halt.
Eaton highlighted it as the difference come the end of the game.
"It's disappointing we couldn't capitalise on our momentum when we had it, which they did much better, especially in the third term," Eaton said.
"They flexed their muscles around the footy in that third term and were too good at getting away from clearance, which probably cost us in the end."
With torrential rain and even a bit of hail in the final term, Gisborne's 33-point three-quarter-time lead was always going to be insurmountable.
Square at least fought on and got the margin back to 20 points, with percentage now meaning a lot following Castlemaine's upset win over Strathfieldsaye.
The sealer came with around eight minutes remaining.
A superb pickup from Ryan Bourke and an outside-of-the-boot kick by Flynn Lakey found Matt Merrett, who swung his kick home on the run from 45 metres out.
Golden Square 2.2 8.5 8.6 11.9 (75)
Gisborne 4.4 9.4 13.9 14.10 (94)
BEST Golden Square: Ricky Monti, Harrison Burke, Dylan Hird, Tom Strauch, Jordan Rosengren, Kai Daniels; Gisborne: Flynn Lakey, Jack Reaper, Jack Scanlon, Brad Bernacki, Frank Schipano, Dylan Johnstone
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.