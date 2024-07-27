Bear wants to see you at this indoor antiques and collectables fair

Collectors have packed the Bendigo Showgrounds hunting for weekend bargains.
They found everything from teddy bears to vintage drink trays at the Bendigo Indoor Antiques and Collectables Fair.
Did our roving photographer Enzo Tomasiello get a picture of someone you know? Scroll through the pictures below to find out:
There was even a miniature cannon on display in one corner of the fair.
Thousands came inside from the cold and at times wet weekend weather for the annual event.
It was just one of a slew of events taking place across Bendigo over the weekend, which included the opening night of Nexus Youth Theatre's production Cinderella, a whiskey tasting night and even a tribute to grandparents.
The fair was set to continue through to Sunday at 2pm on July 28, at 47-72 Holmes Road, North Bendigo.
To find out more about upcoming events head to our What's On list.
