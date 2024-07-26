Bendigo distance runner Andy Buchanan gets late call-up to Paris Olympics

Bendigo distance runner Andy Buchanan will make his Olympic debut in the marathon.
Buchanan was given a late call-up to the Australian team for Paris after Australian record holder Brett Robinson was forced to withdraw because of injury.
Buchanan heads to Paris just days after representing the Bendigo Bats in the state cross-country championships last weekend.
Earlier this year, Buchanan ran a time of 2:08.58 in the Hamburg Marathon to set the seventh fastest time by an Australian at the 42.2km distance.
In 2022, he finished seventh in the marathon at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Last month he won the Oceania half-marathon championship on the Gold Coast in a new personal best of one hour, two minutes and 25 seconds.
The marathon in Paris is scheduled for Saturday, August 10 at 4pm (AEST).
Buchanan's late call-up lifts the number of central Victorian athletes at the Paris Olympics to six.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.