Silverware and bragging rights up for grabs in League Cup finals

The first silverware of the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League season is up for grabs on Sunday when the league stages its League Cup finals.
The feature day was originally scheduled for Spring Gully's home venue at Stanley Avenue, but it has been moved to the Tom Flood Sports Centre because the pitch at Spring Gully was deemed unsuitable for play.
The men's Cup final brings together two of the fiercest rivals in Bendigo soccer - Eaglehawk and Strathdale.
The Hawks, who would dearly love to win a trophy in their 50th year in the competition, are unlikely to have the services of playing coach Keegan Smyth who suffered a leg injury when his side defeated Strathdale 4-1 on July 6.
"The boys have had a good week on the training track,'' Smyth said.
"We're looking forward to trying to win some silverware because we haven't won some for a few years.
"We've beaten them twice and we're confident we can get the job done, but form goes out the window a bit for Eaglehawk and Strathdale games."
The Blues will be missing key midfielder Dean Vlaeminck (overseas) and co-captain Luke Roberts (shoulder).
"We're confident we can give Eaglehawk a run for their money,'' Goldsworthy said.
"Games against Eaglehawk are always the games you look forward to, so to play against them in a Cup final is awesome.
"Even though they've beaten us twice this year we know that if we play our best football that we can beat them."
The women's final is a clash between the two best teams in the championship division - Spring Gully and Shepparton United.
The Reds are yet to lose a game this season, including a 2-1 and 2-0 wins over Shepparton United.
"Even though we've got across the line twice, the games were really tough,'' Spring Gully coach Simon Smith said.
"We know what we're going to get from them and we'll be prepared for it.
"We don't concede many goals and we've got a potent frontline, so we're looking forward to it."
Sunday's schedule:
12.30pm: League One Women - Shepparton United v Spring Gully
3pm: League One Men - Eaglehawk Strathdale
