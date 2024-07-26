Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Silverware and bragging rights up for grabs in League Cup finals

July 26 2024 - 4:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traditional rivals Strathdale and Eaglehawk will meet in Sunday's League Cup final. Picture by Adam Bourke
Traditional rivals Strathdale and Eaglehawk will meet in Sunday's League Cup final. Picture by Adam Bourke

The first silverware of the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League season is up for grabs on Sunday when the league stages its League Cup finals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.