'We know we have food for the week': One Box lifeline for families at risk

Every Friday during term at St Peters Primary School in Long Gully there is an end-of-day ritual.
Many parents come out of their cars, staff meet them and they hand over boxes of fresh food.
Mandy Kelly, whose granddaughter Tanesha Gurnett attends St Peters, said the One Box program was valued by many parents.
"We know we've got food for the week, and that's one thing that we don't have to buy," she said.
"When school holidays are on, I miss that box."
The One Box fresh food initiative helps local students and their families at five city schools. It needs to raise $50,000 to keep going next year.
The Lions Club of Bendigo has already donated $5000 to St Peter's Primary School in Long Gully to continue the initiative and the Lions Club of Heathcote gave $2500.
The project covers St Peter's Primary, California Gully Primary, Quarry Hill Primary, Spring Gully Primary and Bendigo Special Development School.
Boxes of food are assembled by One Box, who distributes them to schools and community organisations.
Staff from the five schools supply the boxes to parents each Friday, either in a handover at the school during pick-up time or by delivery.
According to St Peters Primary School co-principal Jeremy Darmody, the schools were looking for community groups that can make an annual contribution to the initiative.
"We've got two terms to try and keep this going," he said.
Mr Darmody said some parents were more comfortable seeking assistance at the school than going to support organisations.
"This is their village," he said.
"They know this place, the people that they trust in schools."
The initiative even boosts student attendance.
"Our attendance is up on a Friday because they know this initiative is happening in the afternoon," he said.
"Our parents come out of their cars and all our staff go down and meet them at the car park.
"That exchange on a Friday, the conversation and the handing over of the box means a great deal."
Kerryn Phillips, a student wellbeing and family support officer at two of the schools, said rising interest rates meant more families needed assistance.
"It's tough out there," she said.
"Post-COVID and with interest rates going up, there's been a real change in what families need to make their life easier to get through the week.
"If we can help out just in any small way, we just want to continue doing that."
Bendigo Lions president Peter Muhling said the One Box program was important to ensure children and families didn't go without fresh food amid a rise in homelessness and people seeking emergency relief.
"Otherwise people are going without - children and parents are going hungry, which is all part of the basic needs of dignity and survival," he said.
The food assistance program was sponsored by Agnico Gold Fosterville Mine for two terms in 2023, then it was funded by the owner of The One Box charity for the entirety of this year, according to Mr Darmody.
