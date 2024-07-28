Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

'We know we have food for the week': One Box lifeline for families at risk

Brodie Everist
By Brodie Everist
July 29 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Peter's Primary School co-principal Jeremy Darmody presents a box of food to Mandy Kelly and Grade 5 student Tanesha Gurnett. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
St Peter's Primary School co-principal Jeremy Darmody presents a box of food to Mandy Kelly and Grade 5 student Tanesha Gurnett. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Every Friday during term at St Peters Primary School in Long Gully there is an end-of-day ritual.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brodie Everist

Brodie Everist

Journalist

Brodie Everist is a Bendigo-based journalist who joined the Bendigo Advertiser in 2024 after covering news in North East Victoria for two years. Reach out with news or updates to brodie.everist@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.