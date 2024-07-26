Ready, set, go. Paris kicks off for locals

In the early hours of this morning our time Paris 2024 officially started.
And lining up at the Olympics to compete for glory are six elite sports people with links to Bendigo.
Adam Bourke reports that our Paris contingent grew yesterday when Bendigo Braves' guard Amy Atwell received a late call-up to the Opals squad to replace the injured Ben Allen.
There was also a late nod for Bendigo distance runner Andy Buchanan, who will make his Olympic debut in the marathon after injury sidelined Australian record holder Brett Robinson.
Atwell joins her Braves team-mate Ally Wilson, former Brave Dyson Daniels and Buchanan as first-time Olympians.
Swimmer Jenna Strauch will compete in her second Olympics and Maryborough basketballer Matthew Dellavedova is at his fourth Olympics.
The local links don't stop there. Jonathan Magrath and Darren Howe caught up with Dr Lisa Don, the Malmsbury chiropractor who is heading to France as part of Ballarat high jumper Yual Reath's support team.
Camp Hill School in Bendigo turned out the support for former student Daniels yesterday. The kids held cut-outs, waved flags and held yellow kangaroos as they threw their support behind the local sporting hero.
Most of the competitive action will be in the early hours Australia time, so there will probably be a few sleepy heads turning up for work in the next 17 days.
It's all for a good cause, once every four years. Go Aussies!
Bendigo woke to a blanket of fog yesterday morning and more wintry weather will make the weekend wet and cold.
There is even a prediction of snow.
Temperatures for Bendigo are set to hit a high of11 degrees today (feeling a couple of degrees cooler due to the wind).
The truly bitter taste of winter will hit on Sunday. The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting fog and frost conditions hovering around zero, but feeling like -4 degrees.
Juanita Greville, Editor
