Murley's stocks rise as he makes his impact felt at Camp Reserve

While it's only his first season at Castlemaine - juniors or seniors - Camp Reserve already feels like home for Zavier Murley.
After joining Golden Square in 2016 and rising through the junior ranks to become a senior premiership player last year, Murley decided in the off-season the time was right to move to hometown BFNL club Castlemaine.
Speaking to the Bendigo Advertiser amid his best run of form since putting on the Black and White jersey, Murley said he is loving life at his new club.
"It's awesome to play with the mates I grew up with in my local town," Murley said.
"Returning to my hometown to play football has always been something in the back of my mind.
"The boys have welcomed me with open arms, and I've loved every moment of it, so it's been very rewarding."
Although he faced old club Golden Square in round three, Murley's first appearance at Wade Street since leaving the Bulldogs was one of the more intriguing storylines in the BFNL this season.
The result didn't go his way, with the Magpies putting in their worst performance of 2024, but Murley said playing against former teammates with whom he created a special bond made it a memorable day in his career.
"The first time we faced Square, it was an incredible battle, but it was a great experience to play against the boys at Wade Street a fortnight ago," he said.
"I loved getting in the rooms after the game and having a few beers with the guys I won a flag with.
"I still have a lot of love for the club, and plenty of great people are there."
Now, in his third season out of the Bendigo Pioneers program, Murley is putting up career-best numbers in senior footy.
Expectedly, more has been asked of him in a team that isn't yet at the same level as Square was in the past 24 months.
His midfield impact has steadily built throughout the year, and he is now one of the club's most trusted inside midfielders.
In his last five games, Murley has averaged 24.4 disposals (14.4 contested) and 5.4 clearances.
Murley elaborated on how his role has developed through the season.
"Early days, I was trying to find my place in the team, and I thought it might have been as a forward, but since mid-year, it's definitely been as an inside midfielder battling it out to try and win clearances," he said.
"I'm thoroughly enjoying the role and the coaching staff have the belief in me to let me do my own thing a bit.
"When I go inside, I'm expected to be the in and under player who gets his hands on the footy first to feed it out to the runners, which suits me as I feel I'm strong at the contest."
Arguably, the most impressive facet of Murley's game is the pressure he applies.
He leads the Magpies and ranks 18th in the BFNL for average tackles per game with 5.33.
"Pressure is something I pride myself on," Murley said.
"If I'm close to the footy, I always feel I can affect the play through tackling.
"Getting a few bumps or tackles is always how I try to get myself into the game early on."
Magpies coach Michael Hartley described Murley as an "absolute animal" following their two-point win over Eaglehawk last Saturday.
It kept the Magpies season alive, and proved to some they are heading in the right direction following the pumping at Wade Street.
But the challenges keep coming thick and fast at this time of year, and if Murley's side wants to play finals, they'll likely have to cause another upset on Saturday away to Strathfieldsaye - a place they've never won at before.
"It's been noted we have to win this game to play finals, so we all know how important it is," Murley said.
"Our skipper Bailey Henderson brought it up at training that this game is massive for our season, so hopefully, we can take another scalp.
"But whatever happens, I'm really confident we're progressing well, and as the years proceeded, we're all buying in more and more because we've realised we can do some serious damage in this competition.
"It's good to see the younger players wanting to grow and everyone willing to do what it takes to be successful."
A major reason for the Magpies improvement this season has been in the strength of their leadership according to Murley.
Hartley and assistant Harmit Singh are providing the high-end footy knowledge for them to develop, and Henderson is a skipper you'd love to follow into battle.
"From the moment I met Harts (Michael Hartley), I knew we'd click," Murley said.
"He's always checking in with me on what I need so I can be the best version of myself as a footballer.
"Then Bailey is just an excellent captain, and I'm so happy we're at the same club.
"He leads by example and always knows what to say to the group and me personally."
