Camp Hill school cheers on former student in Olympic debut | GALLERY

As Bendigo basketball sensation Dyson Daniels prepares for his first Olympic match against Spain, students at his former primary school will be cheering on in support.
The Boomer attended Camp Hill Primary School, in the heart of Bendigo, when he was a child with his former teachers and current students showing their support for the athlete with green and gold balloons, outfits and streamers.
Daniels will be a part of the Australian basketball team that will take on the Spanish on July 27 for their opening match of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Around 30 children and half-a-dozen staff were a part of the pre-game celebrations, cheering on Daniels and his teammates.
