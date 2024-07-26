Four games to look forward to across the BFNL, HDFNL and LVFNL this weekend

SHINING the spotlight on four of this Saturday's showcase games across the region:
We'll give Strathfieldsaye a mulligan for its 10-goal hiding from Eaglehawk in its last outing in the BFNL a fortnight ago.
Take nothing away from Eaglehawk, but the 60-point belting for the Storm was an uncharacteristic poor performance and they've had a fortnight to stew on it with the bye last week.
Given the conditions last week it was a timely Saturday for the Storm to have off. While they had the chance to freshen up and rest, their opponents this Saturday, Castlemaine, slogged it out in the rain and mud against Eaglehawk at Camp Reserve.
Such were the horrendous conditions the Magpies - after trailing for all but the last four minutes - won with a scoreline of 4.9 (33) to 4.7 (31).
Wins like that by the Magpies last week build character and resilience and are two traits they are going to need to call on Saturday when they venture to Tannery Lane - a ground they have never won at in 14 tries and have an average losing margin of 103 points.
All season the Magpies have threatened to take down a side in the top five and after putting together a full four quarters last week have now done so to remain a live chance of playing finals for the first time since 2005 as they moved back within one game of the top five.
Now that the Magpies have proven they are good enough to beat sides ahead of them on the ladder, what can that springboard into over the remainder of the season starting against the third-placed Storm?
One of the marquee match-ups on the BFNL calendar each year.
More often than not when the two Bulldogs' rivals meet they are in the top five together and that's the case again on Saturday as it's fourth (Golden Square) hosting second (Gisborne).
We've seen enough from Gisborne this year to know what we're going to get week in, week out from the Bulldogs and that's reflected in their winning streak having now hit 10 in a row for the first time since 2012.
For Golden Square it has been more of a progressive build over the course of the season, but the reigning premiers do look to be getting better by the week.
Saturday is a tremendous opportunity for the Bulldogs to gauge how far they have come in the past two months.
When these two sides met in round five Golden Square was never in it after being jumped by Gisborne in the first quarter and ultimately went down by 48 points.
Gisborne was +21 in clearances, +22 in contested disposals, +10 in effective tackles and +53 in inside 50s that day at Gardiner Reserve in its 15.14 (104) to 8.8 (56) win.
Since then Golden Square has only lost contested possession and clearance twice and on its home ground at Wade Street - where Gisborne hasn't won since 2018 - shapes as a much tougher nut to crack this time.
Still waiting for Mount Pleasant to find that consistency it has been craving all season, but time is running out for the reigning premiers.
There's only three rounds left in the home and away season and the Blues sit a game outside the top five.
The Blues are staring at the prospect of becoming the second HDFNL reigning premier in a row to miss the finals after Lockington-Bamawm United went from winning the flag in 2022 to finishing sixth in 2023.
Blues' coach Cameron Cameron has regularly described this season as a rollercoaster with his side's win-loss record reading 6-7: LLWLWLWLWLWWL
On what is a huge reunion day for the Blues where 10 premierships will be celebrated at Toollen, they host a North Bendigo side that will be seething off the back of a rare two losses in a row to Huntly and White Hills.
While the Bulldogs still have a buffer of two games, plus percentage, inside the top three, there will be a strong determination to steady the ship and regain some momentum.
Can't help but think back to coach Rob Bennett's comments after last week's three-point loss to Huntly: "the difference in the two sides was hunger and effort."
Reckon those words would have been ringing in the ears of Bulldogs' players this week and you'd expect a response accordingly.
Equally, given the precarious position the Blues are in you'd also expect an equally desperate response, setting the stage for what should be a cracker.
Plenty of pundits pre-season would have had this match-up penciled in as the likely LVFNL grand final for 2024.
Marong has duly lived up to its status so far as the team to beat sitting two games clear on top of the ladder in pursuit of its third premiership in a row.
There was plenty of hype around Bridgewater in the off-season after a recruiting campaign that generated plenty of headlines, but as it stands the fourth-placed Mean Machine's current record against fellow "big four" teams - which also comprises Marong, Pyramid Hill and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine - is just 1-4.
They've lost to the Bears (83 points) and Bulldogs (47 points) over the past fortnight, but they get another crack on Saturday to redeem themselves against the league's benchmark side.
So for the confidence and belief in the group moving forward, how important for the Mean Machine is it to stand up and be counted on Saturday and deliver a performance that can show it still has a meaningful role to play at the business end this year?
"Every week is really important to us, especially after last week against Serp, which was really disappointing," Bridgewater co-coach Rick Ladson said on Friday.
"We played the way we wanted to for the first five minutes last week, but we fell right away after that, so this week is really important in terms of getting back to the way we know we're going to have to play in finals to go deep.
"Linno (Jacobs, Marong coach) is an outstanding coach who has has the seniors, reserves and thirds all really well-drilled with a great gamestyle.
"When you look through Marong's team, there's not as many big games as they've had in previous years, but their young brigade has stepped up and play their role really well, so it's going to be a great challenge for our young boys.
"We've got a month now before finals and it's really important we hone in and start getting a few things right so we're playing our best footy at the right time of the year."
For the Mean Machine the "right time of the year" is now just 12 quarters away with Bridgewater having just two home and away games left as well as a bye after Saturday, so the time is now to start clicking into gear.
Bridgewater v the rest of the "big four" this year: lt Pyramid Hill 22-75, def BL-Serpentine 90-64, lt Marong 57-113, lt Pyramid Hill 60-107, lt BL-Serpentine 25-108.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.