Your guide to central Victoria's athletes at the Paris Olympics

And then there were six.
Central Victoria's Olympic representation in Paris grew from four to six on Friday when Bendigo Braves' guard Amy Atwell received a late call-up to the Opals squad to replace the injured Bec Allen and it was announced runner Andy Buchanan would compete in the marathon in place of the injured Brett Robinson.
Atwell joins her Braves team-mate Ally Wilson and former Brave Dyson Daniels as first-time Olympians in Paris.
Swimmer Jenna Strauch will compete in her second Olympics, while Maryborough's greatest sporting product Matthew Dellavedova will take part in the Olympics for a fourth time.
Here's your guide to our athletes' chances in Paris:
The former Bendigo East Swimming Club junior will compete in three events in Paris - the women's 100m breaststroke, the 200m breaststroke and the 4x100m medley relay.
After narrowly missing out on the final of the 200m breaststroke on Olympic debut in Tokyo, qualifying for the final of either of her individual events would be a big achievement for the 27-year-old.
Depending how fast the pool is in Paris, Strauch would likely need to swim close to a personal best time in the 100m to qualify for the final.
She swam her best time of 1:06.16 at the world championships in Hungary in 2022 - a time that would have qualified for the final of the same event at the 2023 world championships and would have been the sixth-fastest in the final.
The 200m is Strauch's pet event.
Her best time of 2:22.22 is world class - it would have been good enough for fourth at last year's world titles - an event Strauch missed because of injury.
The medley relay is Strauch's best chance for gold.
The Australian medley relay team is the defending Olympic champion and Strauch will potentially be joined by superstars Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O'Callaghan.
The women's medley relay final is the final swimming event of the Games and should be an enthralling battle.
Set your alarm clock for 3.26am on Monday, August 5 - you could well be cheering Bendigo's first swimming Olympic gold medal winner since Faith Leech in 1956.
When to watch Jenna swim in Paris:
July 28 - 100m breaststroke heats, 7pm
July 29 - 100m breaststroke semi-finals, 5.10am
July 30 - 100m breaststroke final, 5.25am
July 31 - 200m breaststroke heats, 7pm
August 1 - 200m breaststroke semi-finals, 5.50am
August 2 - 200m breaststroke final, 5.04am
August 3 - women's 4x100m medley relay heats, 7pm
August 5 - women's 4x100m medley relay final, 3.26am
It's mighty hard to compare sports, but you could mount a case to say Daniels and Dellavedova have the toughest task of central Victoria's athletes just to get out of their preliminary rounds.
The Boomers are in the men's basketball "group of death" against Canada, Greece and Spain.
Canada is packed with NBA talent, headlined by OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Greece has the services of one of the best players in the world in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Spain is ranked second in the FIBA world rankings and is a perennial Olympic power.
For Daniels and Dellavedova to get to the quarter-final stage, the Boomers need to finish in the top two in the group or be one of two top-ranked third-place teams.
That leaves no margin for error, starting with Saturday's clash with Spain. Lose that game and the Boomers will find it mighty tough to repeat, or improve on, their bronze medal-winning performance from Tokyo.
Dellavedova was part of that history-making squad and at age 33 this is likely to be his Olympic swansong.
At just 21, Daniels is at the other end of his Olympic journey.
He should be in his peak years for Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032, but he will still play a key role in Paris, particularly at the defensive end of the floor.
He impressed in the Boomers' warm-up games and will need to continue that form for the Boomers to get through to the second week of the Games.
When to watch Dyson, Delly and the Boomers in Paris:
July 27 - v Spain, 7pm
July 30 - v Canada, 9.30pm
August 2 - v Greece, 9.30pm
August 6-7 - quarter-finals, time TBA
August 9 - semi-finals, 1.30am and 5am
August 10 - bronze medal game, 7pm
August 11 - gold medal game, 5.30am
Paris marks Australia's Olympic debut in 3x3 basketball and Wilson heads a four-player squad that has a strong Bendigo flavour.
The current Bendigo Braves and ex-Bendigo Spirit guard is the defensive specialist in a team that includes former Bendigo Spirit duo Anneli Maley and Marena Whittle.
Wilson, who has called Bendigo home for the past two years, and her Gangurrus' team-mates will compete against seven rivals for gold in Paris and they're a genuine chance to medal.
They've beaten several of their opponents before and they go into the tournament in great form.
The gold medal favourite is the United States, which boasts a squad that includes two WNBA stars - 2022 Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard and 2022 WNBA champion Dearica Hamby.
With the USA likely to be the number one seed, the Gangurrus need to finish top three through the preliminary rounds to avoid a quarter-final or semi-final clash against the defending champions.
When to watch Ally and the Gangurrus in Paris:
July 31 - v Canada, 2am
August 1 - v Germany, 1:30am
August 1 - v China, 5pm
August 1 - v USA, 9pm
August 2 - v Azerbaijan, 5:30pm
August 2 - v Spain, 8:30pm
August 4 - v France, 2.35am
August 4 - play-in games 5.30am
August 6 - semi-finals 1.30am, medal games from 5am
Better late than never for Atwell, who received a well-deserved call-up on the eve of the Games at the expense of the unlucky Bec Allen (hamstring).
Atwell will provide the Opals with instant offence off the bench. Her perimeter shooting is as potent as any player in the squad.
The Opals' draw is not as tough as the Boomers, but it's certainly not an easy path to the knockout stage.
They should defeat the 12th-ranked Nigeria first-up, but the other pool games against fifth-ranked Canada and host nation France are genuine 50-50 contests.
Finishing on top of the group is a must for the Opals, who need to avoid a cut-throat encounter with a United States squad that looks to have a mortgage on the gold medal.
When to watch Amy and the Opals in Paris:
July 29 - v Nigeria, 7pm
August 1 - v Canada, 9.30pm
August 5 - v France, 5am
August 7-8 - quarter-finals, time TBA
August 10 - semi-finals, 1.30am and 5am
August 11 - bronze medal game, 7.30pm
August 11 - gold medal game, 11.30pm
Bendigo distance runner Andy Buchanan will make his Olympic debut in the marathon.
Buchanan was given a late call-up to the Australian team for Paris after Australian record holder Brett Robinson was forced to withdraw because of injury.
Buchanan heads to Paris just days after representing the Bendigo Bats in the state cross-country championships last weekend.
Earlier this year, Buchanan ran a time of 2:08.58 in the Hamburg Marathon to set the seventh fastest time by an Australian at the 42.2km distance.
In 2022, he finished seventh in the marathon at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Last month he won the Oceania half-marathon championship on the Gold Coast in a new personal best of one hour, two minutes and 25 seconds.
When to watch Andy in Paris:
August 10 - marathon, 4pm
