Personal stories help shape a community

It was a week dominated by one name - Rod Fyffe.
The 'Mayor with the Hair' spent 38 years as a city councillor and wore the mayoral robes during four separate terms as the community's supreme leader.
This week that community that he loved and worked so hard for over so much of his life gathered at the Bendigo Town Hall for Mr Fyffe's funeral service.
Also this week, journalist Ben Loughran chatted to Mark Friswell, who at age 57 has been diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma.
Mark has found comfort in Bendigo Health's cancer fatigue support group where he has heard from others how they deal with day-to-day life of living with cancer.
And Brodie Everist caught up with Peter Ball, a volunteer who is a finalist for the Be.Bendigo Business Excellence Awards.
Have a great weekend and all the best for the week ahead.
David Chapman, Deputy Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.