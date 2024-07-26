'I've ticked all my boxes now': Kellie Anset reaches 500-game milestone

AS SHE prepares to play her 500th senior netball game for Calivil United, Kellie Anset says she is lucky to belong to such a 'great and loyal' club.
But ask anyone involved at the Loddon Valley league's Demons, they will quickly tell you they are even luckier to have Kellie.
As those around the club will attest to: 'Kellie is always one of the first people to arrive at the netball each Saturday and also one of the last to leave.
'She rarely misses training and is always busy helping to make sure the day runs smoothly'.
Anset has been the heart and soul of Calivil United, compiling a record of service and achievement matched by few in the Loddon Valley league or the wider central Victorian region.
High among the personal achievements are being a part of 10 premiership teams, and winning more than 10 club best and fairests, while adding two league B-grade best and fairest awards.
Anset's more than 15 years as a coach have yielded three premierships, most recently with last year's 15-and-under team.
One of the chief instigators in the development of the league's 13-and-under competition, Anset was fortunate to lead the Demons to a premiership in its inaugural year in 2019.
Her accomplishments on the court are more than equalled by her service away from the playing arena.
For Anset, who joined an exclusive group when she was awarded club life membership last year, her volunteerism around Calivil is a badge of honour.
She has spent 11 years on the netball committee, of which she remains an active member, and since acquiring her umpires badge in 2005, can often still be seen umpiring Saturday's 17-and-under game, before heading over to co-coach the C-reserve team and then taking the court in C-grade, where she is these days plying her trade, alongside her daughter Imogen.
All this with a smile and an unwavering love for the club.
"It's a great and loyal club," Anset said.
"We aren't performing greatly this year ... the reserves footballers should make finals this year, but that will be as far as it goes for the senior grades.
"But our junior netball girls are really strong," she added with more than a trace of pride.
"Our 17s are sitting third, 15s are on top undefeated and the 13s just lost their first game last Saturday, so they are sitting top.
"The juniors coming through are very strong.Good coaching helps.
"We have had to draw some Bendigo girls in, especially with the under-17s, but they love coming out."
In a neat twist, Anset will notch up her 500th against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Serpentine is where she started her netball journey in the minis in 1987, before her arrival at Calivil in 1989.
She has since played 35 consecutive years of netball in red and blue, competing across all senior grades.
If counted, her minis and junior games would easily swell her overall games tally beyond the 570 mark.
Already the club's games record-holder, Anset admits to being humbled by her latest honour.
"It's a pretty unique achievement. I don't think there are too many others that have been able to get there without serious injuries, or too much time off with kids," she said.
"I only had a little bit of time off with Imogen. I missed the end of one season and the start of the next one.
"I've had a few little injuries over time, a few ankles and a shoulder reco in the off-season, which didn't affect my court time, but nothing too serious to take me out for too long."
A broken wrist against Bridgewater in the days when she was studying to become a veterinarian provided one of the quirkier moments of her career.
"I went to the doctor's that night and got it all plastered up. They said it would be on for four to six weeks," Anset said.
"I was doing work experience at a vet clinic in Bendigo. When it got to about three weeks, we did an x-ray at the clinic.
"We thought it looked healed, so I took it off earlier than I should have and went back to playing."
Anset credited her osteopath Nicole Reid and physio Lee Bray for helping to stave off the 'niggling calf, achilles, shoulder and back injuries' she has battled over the last 10 years.
An absolute joy for Anset this season has been getting to play alongside 18-year-old daughter Imogen, who has made her way up through the Demons' junior ranks, just as her mother did many years ago.
Consequently her passion for the game of netball and all things Calivil remain as high as they did the day she first walked through the doors.
"I love the social aspect of it and catching up with family and friends," Anset said.
"It keeps me healthy and active and it gets me away from work.
"As you get older, you know what you used to be able to do and I can't do some of that anymore. It probably becomes a bit frustrating at times.
"But I still enjoy it."
While she has indicated this will 'probably' be her last season as a player, Anset has ever so slightly left the door ajar for a return.
But if 2024 does in fact turn out to be her swansong, she will look back on her career fulfilled and content with her efforts and achievements.
"Through my years, I've played with my sister, my sister-in-laws, my cousins and some really great friends, and now I'm playing with my daughter," she said.
"I was given life membership last year, which was a nice thank you from the club.
"So I've pretty much ticked all my boxes now.
"Hitting the 500, I think at the end of this year, that might be it.
"Everyone is telling me that I will get talked into playing again. We'll just see.
"We'll see what the numbers are like and what my body feels like."
Importantly, she expects to remain as a valued person around the club beyond her playing years.
