Demons seek momentum in another HDFNL netball top-four clash

TRIPLE premiership coach Lauren Bowles says 'momentum and confidence' will be White Hills' main aim, and not securing top spot ahead of finals, when the reigning premiers clash with Leitchville-Gunbower on Saturday.
The Demons can guarantee themselves top spot on the ladder at the end of the home and away season with a win over a tough Bombers line-up at Scott Street.
But after a mixed three weeks in which they lost to second-placed Colbinabbin and shared the points with third-placed Elmore, Bowles said her side's emphasis would be on building winning form.
Particularly with a round 18 bye on the horizon after another tough match against Heathcote next weekend.
"We certainly want the win for confidence, but it's not always a good thing to finish on top, in terms of us having a bye in the last round and then a week off in the first week of finals," Bowles said.
"In netball in general, I'm not sure it's always an advantage finishing on top. If you are second or third, you get to play every week and build momentum.
"But obviously we are aiming for the win and we see this as a real chance to build some confidence and momentum.
"Regardless, I think we are very capable of going all the way wherever we finish on the ladder."
Round 18 aside, Bowles said her side could not have asked for a better lead-in to finals with matches against all four finals rivals within a five-game span.
"We are happy with the run home and happy with how we are progressing," she said.
"Last week we played a lot better than we did against Colbo.
"We were more consistent over four quarters and we'll certainly be looking to build on that against Leitchy, who are a really tough team to crack.
"They are similar to a Colbo, fast and strong all over the court.
"We've been working hard on maintaining possession in tight situations and under fatigue and making the most of the turnovers we get.
"We are a great team for defensive pressure and we do win a lot of ball, but we are probably not executing those turnovers at a high standard at the moment."
After a loss to Elmore and a bye, Leitchville-Gunbower returned to the winner's last last week in a dour struggle against Heathcote.
If the Bombers are to keep their hopes of securing the double chance flickering, a win over the Demons is a must.
At Lockington, Colbinabbin will be chasing an 11th straight victory in its clash against Lockington-Bamawm At Lockington, Colbinabbin will be chasing an 11th straight victory in its clash against Lockington-Bamawm United.
A win over the bottom-placed Cats would officially lock in the double chance for the Grasshoppers.
At Toolleen, Mount Pleasant will look to consolidate sixth spot on the ladder in its clash against North Bendigo.
The Blues, who defeated the Bulldogs 44-31 earlier in the season, will start the round two wins and percentage ahead of eighth-placed North Bendigo.
At Huntly, the seventh-placed Hawks host third-placed Elmore.
Colbinabbin 66 defeated Mount Pleasant 36
North Bendigo 34 lost to Huntly 35
Leitchville-Gunbower 33 defeated Heathcote 23
Elmore 53 drew with White Hills 53
