Quarry Hill house 'Kilwinning' set to break records with a $3.3m price tag

A prestigious Quarry Hill home, Kilwinning, may become the most expensive house sale in the history of Bendigo with an asking price of $3.3 million.
The five-bedroom home was originally constructed by renowned gold rush architect William Vahland in 1865, encapsulating the Victorian-era build style popular at the time.
The property sits on a 1422 square-metre block and includes ample gardens, a pool, modern bathrooms, a first class kitchen and an outdoor dining area.
Owner Nick Papas said a great deal of work had gone into restoring and refurbishing the property since he bought the home 11 years ago.
Mr Papas said he felt it was crucial to hold onto the original period features where possible.
"When we originally purchased 'Kilwinning,' it was split into two houses," he said.
"We've worked hard to restore it to a single home, modernising it while keeping the original period features.
"The slate roof, for example, was completely redone with every tile taken off, fixed and put back."
Mr Papas said the endeavour was worth it after seeing the home completed to the best standard.
"We've made sure to repair everything that is needed to preserve the home's historic charm - it's been a labour of love," he said.
Kilwinning also includes multiple loungerooms and an open plan dining and kitchen area.
The sale of the property is being handled by the Bendigo-based branch of Buxton Real Estate with principal and senior auctioneer Matt Leonard saying the house will go to the open market in four weeks.
Mr Leonard said the property was in a hot spot of real estate given its close proximity to shops, eateries, the Bendigo CBD and public transport.
He said the opportunity to purchase a property of this calibre "only comes up once in a generation".
"We are thrilled to present this unique property to the market," he said.
"Conveniently located just 500 metres from Bendigo Station and only a kilometre from the CBD, this distinguished property offers unmatched accessibility.
"This private sale is a unique opportunity to own a piece of Bendigo's history in a prime location."
Mr Leonard said the company is expecting high demand for this property from local, state-wide and even interstate buyers.
"With Bendigo increasingly drawing the interest of families and individuals relocating from metropolitan and interstate areas, properties of this calibre are becoming highly sought after," he said.
