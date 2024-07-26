Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/BFNL

In-form Eaglehawk prepares for tough patch in BFNL netball

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 26 2024 - 11:59am, first published 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Co-captain Morgan Keating is enjoying another strong season in defence for Eaglehawk and will be a key player in the Hawks' run to the finals. Picture by Darren Howe
Co-captain Morgan Keating is enjoying another strong season in defence for Eaglehawk and will be a key player in the Hawks' run to the finals. Picture by Darren Howe

EAGLEHAWK is ready to embrace the challenges of a hard month ahead, with coach Kylie Piercy hopeful a tough run of games will leave her side well prepared for finals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.