In-form Eaglehawk prepares for tough patch in BFNL netball

EAGLEHAWK is ready to embrace the challenges of a hard month ahead, with coach Kylie Piercy hopeful a tough run of games will leave her side well prepared for finals.
The Hawks all but locked in a finals berth with a 58-40 victory at Castlemaine last week, moving into fourth position on the ladder and putting themselves four points ahead of Strathfieldsaye in fifth and three wins and considerable percentage ahead of Golden Square in sixth.
It was their fourth-straight win, albeit across a six-week period in a stop-start A-grade season.
While it has set up their season nicely, the Hawks will need to raise the bar over the next few weeks with consecutive games to come against competition heavyweights Kangaroo Flat, Gisborne and Sandhurst.
First-up will be the Roos, who defeated the Hawks by 61 goals earlier in the season.
While there is no mistaking the enormity of the challenge, Piercy said the Hawks would be striving for 'greater consistency' and to ultimatey bridge the margin from earlier in the season.
"I'd like to see us bring our usual full-team effort, with everyone knowing what their role is within the game," she said.
"We really do want to reduce that margin from last time and give it a real crack.
"There's no doubt we are a better team than when we played them the first time.
"We've worked out what combinations work best and things like that. We've been working really hard in the midcourt to get into our goalers, which we have been doing nicely.
"Hopefully we see a bit more of that on Saturday and the following weeks against Gisborne and Sandhurst.
"What I do know is the girls will give their usual 110 per cent, as they do every week."
Amy Ryan has been a key for the Hawks in centre in recent weeks, while in attack, Lucy Morcom and Gracie Berryman combined soldly in last week's 18-goal win at Camp Reserve, with both players' shooting accuracy above 90 per cent.
Having long-eclipsed last year's win tally and on the cusp of their first finals apperance since 2019, Piercy expressed delight with the Hawks' positive trajectory this season.
"I feel we are one of the big improvers. One of our aims was to win more games than last year and the other was finals, which I think we'll get there," she said.
"We are ticking the boxes we wanted to at the start of the season.
"It's been a good team effort."
Kangaroo Flat is coming off a 47-goal win over Golden Square and holds top position on the ladder, albeit level on points with Gisborne, but having played one more game than the Bulldogs.
Having returned to full-strength for last week's 45-goal victory over South Bendigo, Gisborne will look to further finetune its performance against Golden Square at Wade Street.
The reigning premiers can put paid to any mathematical hopes of a surprise finals appearance by the Square with a victory away from home.
But Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer is bracing for a tough challenge against their rival Bulldogs, after being pushed by the Square in a 58-31 win earlier in the season.
She expected her side's versatility to be a strong suit in the run finals following the returns last week of premiership stars Zoe Davies and Claudia Mawson.
"We had Maddy (Stewart) out at wing attack for a bit against South, and Kirby (Elliott) had a run in centre, so we're pretty versatile," she said.
"I'm fortunate in that we have eight players I can rotate through and a couple of very handy A-res girls sitting on the bench.
"But it was good to get a hit-out with a full team for the first time. There's so many ways we can line them up."
Gisborne was particularly ruthless in defence against the Bloods, conceding just nine goals.
Golden Square will be aiming for a return to the form that saw them defeat Castlemaine by 52 goals in round 12.
At Strathfieldsaye, the Storm will be eyeing a return to fourth spot in their clash against bottom side Castlemaine.
The Storm are coming off a bye and were beaten by Eaglehawk in their last match in July 13.
At Harry Trott Oval, Sandhurst makes its return to action for the first time since its June 29 loss to Gisborne, against South Bendigo.
Gisborne 54 defeated South Bendigo 9
Kangaroo Flat 74 defeated Golden Square 27
Castlemaine 40 lost to Eaglehawk 58
Sandhurst, Strathfieldsaye byes
