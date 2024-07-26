Scots Baseball Club raising asthma awareness on annual "Matty Day"

Scots Baseball Club will celebrate the legacy of former member Matthew Lawry on Sunday during their annual DONATELIFE MATTY34 Legacy Match.
Lawry affectionately known as "Matty", passed away in April 2013, aged 34, when he suffered an asthma attack on the way to work.
The much-loved son, brother and uncle who adored his baseball was also passionate about giving back to the community and was a registered blood, tissue and organ donor.
Even after his passing, Lawry continued to give back with his organ and tissue donation, saving eight lives and enhancing 33 more.
To celebrate the life of their clubmate, Scots have held "Matty Day" annually since 2014, raising awareness of donating for life and the Asthma Foundation.
This year marks the first time Scots White and Scots Blue will play each other in the Matt Lawry Legacy Match.
Scots president Marc Brownlee said it's one of the most important days in the club's calendar.
"It's been going on for seven years and is a pretty special day for the club," Brownlee said.
"Matt was a great man and comes from a great family.
"His step-dad, Warren, is a life member of the club, and his mum was a big driver of getting this day up and going, so they'll both be here on Sunday.
"Everyone loves to get involved with it, and a few of our older club members coached these two teams in the past and new Matty, so it's an important game."
Lawry had suffered lung damage due to birth complications and lived his whole life with asthma.
His mum, Julie, wants the wider public to be more aware of the seriousness of asthma and how people with it can better manage.
"More than anything, we want to save another family going through what we had to go through," she said.
"I don't want people dying from asthma."
This year's "Matty Day" couples with the club's ten-year reunion of their 2014 premiership.
Brownlee is expecting a crowd of 40 to 50 former players to attend.
"It's the ten-year reunion of our first of five premierships in a row, so there'll definitely be a few of the old division one players coming back," Brownlee said.
"That premiership also stopped the Falcons dominance of winning five in a row themselves, so it was a big moment for us."
To donate, head to fundraise.asthma.org.au/Matty.
