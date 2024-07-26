'This is where the rubber meets the road': Crunch time for Magpies' future

THE immediate future of the Maryborough Football Netball Club is now likely down to remaining in the Bendigo league or going into recess.
The Magpies' committee this week provided its members and supporters with an update on the club's situation after in late May putting its future on the agenda off the back of a sustained period of not being competitive in senior football in the BFNL.
As part of the process Maryborough has canvassed the options of moving to another league or merging, with the Magpies sending expressions of interest to both the Maryborough Castlemaine District and Central Highlands leagues, as well as engaging in discussions with the Maryborough Giants.
The Giants themselves are a merged club this year born out of an amalgamation between Maryborough Rovers and Royal Park.
However, the information update from the Magpies indicates now the options left for the club in 2025 is to either remain in the BFNL or go into recess, while the club still remains open to a merger, but have no discussions taking place.
With the BFNL now seemingly the most likely option available for the Magpies to continue playing senior football and netball in 2025, the club has issued a call to arms for both past and present members, players and the general community to provide much-needed support to keep it alive.
"We recognise that to remain in the BFNL there needs to be some significant change. We cannot sustain our current output in senior football," the Magpies committee said in their update.
"We are presently working to implement an out of the box strategy that would allow the club to compete in 2025 in the BFNL. But we need your support if the club is to be successful.
"We would implore any person with the desire and intention of saving their club to step forward with constructive intent and a willingness to get involved to remedy real and meaningful change that can transform the MFNC into the successful club it once was.
"The club needs more players with the desire and capacity to compete at the BFNL level, as well as off-field support in administration and operations.
"We have sought assistance from members and supporters throughout the season on several occasions, but this has generated no meaningful change, despite there being plenty of well-wishers and statements of support.
"Whilst we acknowledge these statements of support and appreciate your intent, this is where the rubber meets the road. If we do not have people come forward, the club, your club, will cease to operate in its present form and 152 years of history will come to an abrupt end.
"Whilst the committee and players are continuing to fight to keep the future for the club intact, we will have no option but to consider a recess if we do not realise meaningful change in the short term.
"We sincerely hope this does not happen. We know the resources to succeed exist in the community. Ultimately, the survival of the MFNC will be dependent on a critical mass of people from within our community who have the desire and commitment to ensure it survives.
"The committee of the MFNC would like to thank all our club sponsors, members, supporters and players for their commitment this season. This has been the most challenging year in the club's history and we would like to recognise the sacrifice and commitment of this loyal group of people."
With their playing stocks ravaged through a lack of numbers and a heavy injury toll, the Magpies have been unable to field a reserves team since round two, the senior team has now lost 58 games in a row and is without a win since round two of 2021 and has needed to loan players from opposition clubs for the past six games to field a senior team of 22, while the club is also without an A grade netball side this year.
While there was no formal vote taken by MCDFNL clubs on Maryborough's interest in joining the league next year, an informal vote was 9-4 against Maryborough entering the competition.
"Whilst this was not a formal vote of their (MCDFNL) executive, it was indicated that the formal vote would mirror the wishes of the clubs," the Magpies wrote in their update.
"At the time of writing we have not received formal written acknowledgement of our declined application from the board of the MCDFNL. Further, we have not received any written advice for the reasons for our failed application.
"If the board of the MCDFNL has formally rejected our application we accept the decision. Obviously, we don't agree with it. But there is no right of appeal to this process as defined in the MCDFNL constitution. The option to join the MCDFNL is currently closed for season 2025.
"We do note there were some clubs who voted for our inclusion, so hopefully, that door can open at some point in the future and we look forward to maintaining a dialogue with the MCDFNL to seek inclusion in the future."
The Magpies have also been informed by the Central Highlands league that there was insufficient support from its clubs for Maryborough to pursue a move.
Meanwhile, the Magpies have described their merger discussions with the Maryborough Giants as being at a "stalemate".
"The Giants board are still grappling with the integration of their two legacy clubs. Our doors remain open to the Giants, but regret to advise there is not enough support within the Giants board to continue discussions at this point in time," the Magpies wrote.
"We have left our door open to other clubs for merger discussions, but currently, we have no other discussions taking place."
The Magpies were founded in 1872 and have had two stints in the Bendigo league - firstly from 1932 to 1940 and then from 1992 onwards, winning back-to-back senior flags in 1998 and 1999.
If Maryborough's senior football and netball is forced into recess from the BFNL next year, the club says it would be on the premise that it would "regroup and seek to rejoin the league in the short term".
"This would leave our juniors untouched and continue competing in the Bendigo Junior Football League," the Magpies wrote.
"The juniors exist under the same corporate entity as the senior football and netball, so no changes in governance are required to continue competing in the BJFL other than electing an appropriate board at the next AGM.
"There is no immediate necessity to make a call to recess the club. This is an option that is always available to us and is viewed as a last resort."
