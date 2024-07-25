High praise for Marong young gun, Eagles still in hunt for finals

Two-time Marong premiership coach Linton Jacobs has been around senior footy for two decades.
He played with and against plenty of young talent and in his assistant coaching and senior coaching career he's watched some future stars of country footy make their mark on the game.
In that time though few players have impressed him as much as Panthers' young gun Ryley Taylor, who kicked 10 goals in Marong's win over Calivil United last week.
"He has some real star traits,'' Jacobs said of Taylor.
"He has all the tools - he's good overhead, good on the ground and he turns on a 20 cent piece.
"I feel as though he's a genuine forward, but we've played him in the midfield a lot this year because we want his game to develop.
"He's been really good around the footy as well because he just knows how to find it.
"He gave us a different look (in attack) on Saturday, so it's something we'll look at over the next few weeks.
"He's a very talented kid. I haven't seen too many with the skill set he's got."
Off the back of a 113-point win over Calivil, the LVFNL reigning premiers face fourth-placed Bridgewater on Saturday.
A win will basically sew up the minor premiership for a Panthers side that has won 12 of its 13 games this season.
"We've only got three games to go until the finals, so we're really trying to lock in our best 22 over the next couple of weeks,'' Jacobs said.
"We know we're up against a really good opponent this week, so we're taking this week very seriously and we want to lock in that spot.
"I thought last Saturday we started to play a better brand of footy and it was a step in the right direction from the Pyramid Hill game.
"Our ball movement was a lot better and our back six held up really well, we just have some areas to work on in terms of around the contest and getting our hands on the ball first and some transition defence stuff."
The Panthers did start to get their hands on the footy first in the second-half against Calivil United thanks largely to the return of number one ruckman Michael Bradbury, who was playing his first senior game for 10 weeks.
"He's been chomping at the bit for a few weeks, we had to hold him back a bit,'' Jacobs said of Bradbury.
"I thought he had a big impact straight away. When he was forward he created some good movement which opened things up for some of our other forwards.
"In the second-half in the ruck his tap work and ability to take marks around the ground were really important. We're really pleased we've got him back."
Saturday's MGYCW and Newbridge game could have a big bearing on the make-up of the LVFNL top five.
A win for fifth-placed Newbridge would put the Maroons within touching distance of a finals berth, while MGYCW's finals aspirations are still alive - for now.
The Eagles continue to fight the LVFNL's decision to penalise the club 12 premiership points and a $10,000 fine, $5000 of which was suspended, relating to their non-fielding of an under-18 team in the league for the third year in a row.
The penalties were handed down in April and the Eagles appealed the sanctions.
An outcome on the appeal is expected in the next few weeks and, if the Eagles are successful, they will get 12 premiership points back which means they'd be equal on 16 points with Newbridge.
The Maroons have a superior percentage and an easier run home than MGYCW, but an Eagles win on Saturday, combined with an appeal victory, would add some intrigue to the final few weeks of the home and away season.
MGYCW president Chris Garlick didn't want to comment about the appeal, but he did confirm that the Eagles have informed their under-16 players that they will be fielding an under-18 team in the LVFNL next year.
Meanwhile, Calivil United is also on 16 points going into its round 15 clash with Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
To be assured of a finals berth, the Demons probably need to win three of their final four games against the Bears, Inglewood, Newbridge and Bridgewater.
