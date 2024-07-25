Colbo hitting straps at right time of year

Bendigo Advertiser sports reporter Luke West here.
Welcome to this week's edition of the Addy's FootyHQ newsletter.
It's getting to the business end of the season across the region's leagues with finals now on the horizon.
It's all about peaking at the right time of the year and one team that is doing that is Colbinabbin in the Heathcote District league.
The Grasshoppers spluttered their way through the first half of the season, but have hit their straps over the past six weeks and with three rounds to play sit in fifth position.
In the second half of the season the Grasshoppers' record includes wins over top-three sides Heathcote and White Hills, as well as a 46-point victory over the then fifth-placed Mount Pleasant last week that elevated Colbinabbin into fifth position.
The Grasshoppers had been belted by Heathcote, White Hills and Mount Pleasant by a combined 247 points in the first half of the season before reversing the ledger in their return bouts.
"For the past six to seven weeks we've started to string some games together with a consistent side... there has still been a few hiccups that you get with a young side, but it's pleasing to see we're going somewhere and not just treading water," Colbinabbin coach Jed Brain said during the week.
The Grasshoppers will continue their push for a finals berth at Lockington this Saturday.
Enjoy your weekend at the footy and keep warm.
