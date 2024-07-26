Disconnected: 3G network shutdown looms but are mobile phone users ready?

From September 2024, the 3G network will be shut down across Australia. Some constituents have raised concerns about this.
This has been coming for quite some time, and the Federal Government has been working closely with industry to minimise the impact to customers.
In anticipation of the switchover, telcos have been working to upgrade all existing 3G sites to create equivalent 4G coverage in areas where 3G only coverage exists today.
The shutdown of the 3G network will free up low frequency spectrum, further improving access to 4G and 5G.
If you have an older device that can only access the 3G network, you must upgrade your device. This includes mobile phones, tablets, smart watches, eftpos machines, personal emergency response solutions, and medical alarms.
These devices will no longer be able to access mobile network services, and 3G-only mobile phones will lose access to all calls, including Triple Zero emergency calls.
Mobile providers have been messaging users of these devices directly and we encourage all identified customers to act on the messages.
If you are unsure whether your device will be impacted by the switchover, customers on any Australian network can text '3' to '3498' and receive an instant reply on whether their handset is supported after 3G networks close.
I encourage everyone to check in with vulnerable community members and help where possible to make sure nobody is left behind in this transition.
More information about the 3G switchover, including a full list of FAQ's, is available at www.3gclosure.com.au
I am disappointed to see that there is no printed format of the Bendigo Writers Festival 2024 program for the general public.
Just in case you don't know, can I inform you that not everyone has readily available access to the internet, a printer and IT resources.
Nor do you after trying to find if you have a BWF program on your internet site in a common sense printable format so one can sit down and read at one's leisure.
I have supported BWF in previous years but it is fast becoming inaccessible to only a select few which is discriminatory.
Tick, tick, tick. The window of "public consultation" on hunting policy is fast closing. And the Allan government wants to "grow" hunting.
As a frequent visitor to regional Victoria, I say the government has blinkers on. Their policy is based on surveys of hunters who "mark their own homework" - claiming fabulous economic benefits from their shooting hobby.
The 99 per cent of us who don't hunt game, find the sight of camo-clad blokes and their gun-laden vehicles quite off-putting. The sound of gunshot is jarring and scary. Hunting is bad for regional tourism.
Two more shires will become deer-hunting zones, and possibly others too. The duck season will extend to 90 days - 50 per cent longer than in the 1960s.
Too bad about climate change and decline of waterbirds. It seems the gun lobby has the ear of the Premier. It's time she heard our voices too.
It's true, it is our choice to say no to nuclear ('Nuclear or renewables, it's your choice, Energy Minister says', 18/7).
However, it is important that the media provides facts to the electorate so we can make the right decisions.
The facts about nuclear are available but not always reported. Nuclear's huge cost is but one fact.
It is totally inappropriate for Australian conditions, where in 2040 renewables will be supplying the bulk of our energy. It makes no economic sense to then spend billions on nuclear reactors.
They could not make money, unless renewables were stopped. But the Coalition presses on with its agenda.
Mr Dutton will release "bite-sized bits" of information, as if we are unable to digest more information at one sitting.
He will use the media attention to continue to promote himself and nuclear. But the electorate does not appreciate spin.
If the media does its job, people will make an informed decision based on facts.
Yowsers. No more Bowsers. The battle over a planned petrol station in Elmore is exploding.
Here are reasons to tell your Whipstick Ward councillor 'Yowsers! no more Bowsers! in Elmore':
Target for crime; trees cut down; traffic accidents; disappearing wildlife; plummeting property prices; all night noise pollution; congestion; 24/7 light pollution; profits taken from local business; rubbish on nature strips.
Call your councillor and ask them to defeat the 24-hour petrol station at 160-162 Railway Place, Elmore 3558.
This Sunday, July 28, is National Tree Day. Thousands of Australians, including folks joining Friends of Hustlers Reef Reserve and the Rotary Club of Bendigo Sandhurst, will be out and about planting trees.
These life-giving trees will combat climate change, improve air quality, provide habitat for wildlife, reduce soil erosion, and improve the health of local ecosystems.
In addition, getting one's hands dirty by joining a tree planting effort fosters a sense of connection with community and the environment.
It's a fun, rewarding and family friendly way to enjoy a Sunday morning. On National Tree Day and every day, I encourage all Aussies to get out into nature and reap the rewards.
