Thieves take goods destined for needy

The cost of living is hitting most people. It's seen in the social media threads on the rising cost of, well, everything.
It's seen in Bendigo Foodshare starting its winter food drive looking to double its normal ask.
It's seen in the rising need from all sectors of the community for housing relief, energy relief and cost relief.
And for help in just getting by.
So it's sad to hear that the Madcow charity has been targeted twice in recent weeks, with thieves running off with goods that were destined to help the homeless.
As Tom O'Callaghan reported, if they needed help they had only to ask the Madcow team.
Many are doing just that - asking for help - from Bendigo Foodshare.
Brodie Everist found that it could now use your help in filling shelves - of its new facility and of those who rely on them.
Many, they said, were going without food.
So, if you can, donate. You'll find ways to drop off non-perishables at sites and supermarkets around the city.
Juanita Greville, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.