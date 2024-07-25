P-plater failed to give way, police say, after two-car crash in Long Gully

A P-plater has been fined for failing to give way after a two-car collision in Long Gully.
A black Mitsubishi Lancer and a white Holden Commodore collided at the intersection of Wood Street and Holdsworth Road just before 4pm on Thursday, July 25.
Police said the Mitsubishi was travelling north-west along Wood Street, when it failed to give way to traffic on Holdsworth Road.
The White Commodore was travelling towards Holmes Road.
The drivers of both cars walked away from the incident without any major injuries, police said, and there were no other occupants of the cars.
Bendigo Highway Patrol leading senior constable Peter Dyer said there had been several incidents at the intersection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.