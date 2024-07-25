Foodshare winter drive target doubled as demand for help has 'skyrocketed'

Got extra food? Put it in the bin - the yellow bin, that is.
Bendigo Foodshare are kicking off their Winter Food Drive today, July 26, in a bid to fulfil demand for food relief in Central Victoria.
They are appealing to shoppers to buy extra goods for those in need and put them in the yellow bins dotted across local supermarkets.
The local charity is aiming to collect 10,000kgs of non-perishable food in seven weeks, doubling its previous food drive targets.
Bendigo Foodshare chief executive officer Michelle Murphy said the food would help meet significant growth in demand for food relief, and help the charity fill their soon-to-be-completed depot in Golden Square.
She said they had supplied just under 800,000kgs of food to relief programs across Central Victoria in the previous financial year, around 25,000kgs more than the year before.
"That's still not meeting the demand," she said.
"Since the pandemic, demand for food relief hasn't abated. It's skyrocketed."
She said households are making "tough decisions" on where to spend their money.
"Often food is one of the last things that they turn to, particularly for themselves," she said.
"They'll feed the kids and they'll feed the animals, but we have a lot of people that are going without."
Bendigo Foodshare is asking shoppers to donate non-perishable foods such as pasta, tinned goods and other staples.
The food drive, which was launched at the Bendigo Marketplace on July 25, will run at all 18 Bendigo supermarkets, together with other local businesses, schools and organisations.
It starts July 26 and ends on September 13.
Woolworths assistant store manager store manager Nick Davies said the supermarket was happy to get behind the food relief push.
"Particularly with the current climate with families and households, it's a great way to support them and give back to the community where we can," he said at the launch.
According to Ms Murphy, they expect to move into their new warehouse in Golden Square at the end of August, which has triple the storage capacity of their current Long Gully site.
"We're asking our community to donate where they can and contribute additional food so that we can start to line the shelves," she said.
In May, Bendigo Foodshare secured final funding for the warehouse when they received a $665,000 federal government grant.
