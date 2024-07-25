St Francis of the Fields sporting stars heading to national championships

Four St Francis of the Fields students will represent their state in various School Sports Victoria National Championship squads over the coming months.
Year five students Milanke Hassbroek and Lyla Edwards are among the best young runners in the state and go to the Cross Country National Championships in August with a real chance of success.
The pair qualified second (Hassbroek) and third (Edwards) in Victoria during the state cross country event - the final qualifier before nationals.
Their year six peers, Tommy Harrop (football) and Lily Diss (equestrian), are also heading to the national championships in their respective sports.
Harrop plays his footy as a midfielder at St Francis Junior Football Club but will line up as a small defender for Victoria in their quest for the Under-12 School Sport Australian Football title.
The highly skilled Harrop and his defending champion team play their first match on Monday week against the ACT in Geelong.
For Lily Diss, it is the second year running she will compete in the Australian Equestrian Interschool Championships.
Diss said she is looking forward to a new challenge at her second consecutive championships.
"I'm pretty excited, and it feels great to be able to do it two years in a row on two different horses, which is a fairly special thing," she said.
"I got my new horse in October 2023, and I had to go to the state titles in May, where I qualified him in three different events, which are the events I'll be competing in at nationals.
"It's been a lot of hard work, but I have my coach, and we spend a lot of time around how to prepare for nationals."
The Equestrian Championships will be held in Tamworth during the September school holidays.
St Francis of the Fields PE Coordinator Danielle Coates said the school is over the moon with excitement for the quartet.
"The school is incredibly proud to have four students off to national events across three different sports," Coates said.
"It's a phenomenal achievement, especially considering the pathways they had to take to get there.
"To still be standing at the end after several rounds of trials and be representing our school and state, we're all so proud.
"But what I love about them the most is, while they're incredibly talented at sports, they're beautiful young people and good role models for the other students.
Coates said the whole St Francis community was celebrating their successes.
"All their peers, plus the wider school community, are so stoked for them.
"It gives the other kids a lift to know that someone I sit next to every day, who is just a regular kid like me, can do this, so maybe I can too.
"We have to give a big thank you to our principal, Tim Moloney, for the support he provides to the kids and families.
"He really values sports, which makes my job so much easier, supporting these kids."
