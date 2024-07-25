'We're going somewhere and not just treading water': Colbo's HDFNL revival

IT may seem a cliche, but season 2024 in the Heathcote District league is certainly proving to be a tale of two halves for Cobinabbin.
The Grasshoppers spluttered their way through the first half of the season, reaching the midway point with a 3-5 record and sitting in sixth position.
However, the return of some key personnel has the Grasshoppers the second-best performed side so far in the second half of the season as they make a genuine tilt towards the finals.
And if they can hold their position in the top five the Grasshoppers have the scalps under their belt to prove just what a threat they could pose.
In the second half of the season the Grasshoppers' record includes wins over top-three sides Heathcote and White Hills, as well as a 46-point victory over the then fifth-placed Mount Pleasant that elevated Colbinabbin into fifth position.
The Grasshoppers had been belted by Heathcote, White Hills and Mount Pleasant by a combined 247 points in the first half of the season before reversing the ledger in their return bouts.
To give some indication of the improvement of the Grasshoppers in the second half of the season, this is a form ladder based on rounds 10-15:
1. White Hills (5-1, 145.9%), 2. Colbinabbin (4-2, 133.5%), 3. North Bendigo (3-2, 153.4%), 4. Heathcote (3-3, 110.8%), 5. Leitchville-Gunbower (3-2, 107.2%), 6. Mount Pleasant (3-2, 105.3%), 7. Huntly (2-3, 81.3%), 8. LBU (1-4, 76.0%), 9. Elmore (0-5, 37.4%).
Compare that to the corresponding rounds one to six in the first half of the season against the same opposition:
1. White Hills (5-1, 208.7%), 2. North Bendigo (4-1, 164.5%), 3. Heathcote (4-2, 149.0%), 4. Leitchville-Gunbower (3-2, 83.6%), 5. Mount Pleasant (2-3, 122.6%), 6. LBU (2-3, 69.6%), 7. Colbinabbin (2-4, 69.6%), 8. Huntly (2-3, 65.9%), 9. Elmore (0-5, 40.0%).
While there has been plenty of talk around the improvement of Huntly in the HDFNL this year, the Grasshoppers have also made massive inroads in comparison to 2023.
Their 7-7 record with two home and away matches still to play is a major step forward from last year's three wins and one draw.
"For the first half of the season we were just riddled by injury and couldn't get a consistent side on the park," Colbinabbin coach Jed Brain said on Thursday.
"But for the past six to seven weeks we've started to string some games together with a consistent side... there has still been a few hiccups that you get with a young side, but it's pleasing to see we're going somewhere and not just treading water.
"You have a look at our turnaround in results against Heathcote (lost by 101, won by 26), White Hills (lost by 72, won by 2) and Mount Pleasant (lost by 74, won 46)... it's amazing what a bit of belief can do.
"Over the past couple of years we've been developing a lot of kids and now they are starting to really be part of the fabric.
"It always takes kids 20 to 30 games to start to find their feet and everyone in our side now is really starting to buy-in and has the belief that we are good enough to compete with the best sides.
"That's really starting to show in the past six weeks and as a coach, it's really pleasing to see the time you put in with players during the week really starting to pay dividends.
"The two Ryan boys, Charlie and Jude, just keep getting better every week. Jai Carn is another who keeps getting better and is really starting to find his feet now.
"Patrick Taban (ruckman) has had a really interrupted year missing about eight weeks, but he has come back in and his past three weeks have been phenomenal.
"It's infectious when the kids are up and about and it spreads right across the field."
As well as the youth in the Grasshoppers' side taking the next step, one of their new signings - midfielder Nathan Basille - has been one of the HDFNL's recruits of the season.
Basille's consistency is reflected in him currently at No.2 in the Addy's HDFNL player rankings behind another new name in the competition, Heathcote ruckman James Orr.
"He has been a really important player for us. He'll get his 30 touches a week, but his tackle pressure and want to get better every week is just unbelievable," Brain said.
"He has really brought in to the club and our midfield group that he is a big part of has been unstoppable over the past six weeks with their pressure and spread from the contest.
"Logan Fitzgerald had an injury-interrupted start to the year, but he has been huge since he came back in alongside our captain Will Lowe and the rest of the midfield group.... they have been hard to stop when they get on top."
The Grasshoppers close out their home and away season at Lockington this Saturday followed by a bye in round 17 and home game agaisnt North Bendigo in round 18.
